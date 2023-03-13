HomeMovie & TV NewsHere Are the 2023 Oscar Winners
Here Are the 2023 Oscar Winners

By Jacqueline Gonzales
Everything Everywhere All at Once starring Ke Huy Quan

Would you like to know what films won at the 2023 Oscars? Here are the winners! It was no surprise A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once took home the most Academy Awards with a total of 7 from 11 nominations. The movie was awarded most of the most coveted Oscars including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Director.

Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front snagged 4 Oscars (nominated for 9) including Best Cinematography and Best Music “Original Score.” A24 landed a couple of more Oscars for The Whale which won Best Actor and Best Makeup and Hair Styling. And, Top Gun: Maverick took home one Oscar for Best Sound.

Here is a list of all the winning actors, actresses, and production crews, director, and film that received at the 95th Academy Awards.

2023 Winners of the 95th Oscars

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Malte Grunert, Producer

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

Elvis (Warner Bros)
Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) WINNER
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

Tár (Focus Features)
Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

Triangle of Sadness (NEON)
Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

Women Talking (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)
Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler in Elvis

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser in The Whale WINNER

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway

Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER

Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio WINNER
Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast
Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red
Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front WINNER
James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Darius Khondji

Elvis
Mandy Walker

Empire of Light
Roger Deakins

Tár
Florian Hoffmeister

Costume Design

Babylon
Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever WINNER
Ruth Carter

Elvis
Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once
Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Jenny Beavan

Directing

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) WINNER

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Todd Field, Tár (Focus Features)

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness (NEON)

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes
Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love
Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters
Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Navalny WINNER
Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers WINNER
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Haulout
Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year?
Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect
Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate
Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis
Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER
Paul Rogers

Tár
Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick
Eddie Hamilton

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front WINNER
Germany

Argentina, 1985
Argentina

Close
Belgium

EO
Poland

The Quiet Girl
Ireland

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front
Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman
Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis
Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

The Whale WINNER
Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front WINNER
Volker Bertelmann

Babylon
Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin
Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once
Son Lux

The Fabelmans
John Williams

Music (Original Song)

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR WINNER
Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front WINNER
Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water
Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon
Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis
Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans
Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse WINNER
Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor
Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants
João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks
Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Lachlan Pendragon

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye WINNER
Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Ivalu
Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille
Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

Night Ride
Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase
Cyrus Neshvad

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water
Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

The Batman
Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Elvis
David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick WINNER
Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way of Water WINNER
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

The Batman
Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front
Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Written by Rian Johnson

Living
Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick
Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking WINNER
Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin
Written by Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER
Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans
Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár
Written by Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness
Written by Ruben Östlund

