How to Watch the Oscars Best Picture Nominees (including in 4k, HDR, Atmos)

The 95th Academy Awards show is just days away from airing on ABC on Sunday, March 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. There are a total of 10 movies nominated for Best Picture and there is still plenty of time to see all the nominees before the big decision is made.

So how can you watch these movies before and after the Oscars? Here is a list of all 10 titles and where you can stream on internet-connected devices or watch on cable TV free with a subscription. If you don’t have a subscription most of the films are available to purchase or rent through digital services such as Apple TV and Prime Video (with the exception of Avatar: The Way of Water).

In addition, some movies are available with 4K (2160p) resolution and High Dynamic Range color (either Dolby Vision or HDR10). We’ve noted the available video quality below. Here is where to watch the 2023 Best Picture nominees.

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

The World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front (in German language with English subtitles) is nominated for a total of nine Oscar nominations and is available to watch on Netflix in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos. Watch on Netflix

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

Unfortunately, the only way to watch James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters. Check back soon as the movie is expected to release on 4k Blu-ray along with Avatar for the first time.

The Banshees of Inisherin (HBO Max)

Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin, a favorite among Best Picture winners, is available on HBO Max in HD (1080p) resolution with 5.1 audio. Watch on HBO Max

Elvis (HBO Max)

Directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler, Best Picture-nominated Elvis can be streamed on HBO Max in 4k Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. Watch on HBO Max

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Showtime)

The film expected to take home the most wins at the 2023 Oscars is Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once with a total of 11 nominations including Best Picture. The A24 movie starring Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan is available to stream on Showtime in 4k UHD/5.1 audio.

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans has a total of 6 Oscar nominations including Best Picture. The film is currently not available on a streaming service but is can be viewed On Demand in 4k UHD from digital services such as Prime Video. Rent: $5.99 Buy: $9.99

Tár (Peacock)

Focus Features’s 6x Oscar-nominated drama Tár starring Cate Blanchett is available on Peacock. And, best of all the movie streams in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR. Watch on Peacock

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount+)

The most talked about film of the year has been nominated for Best Picture along with 5 other categories including Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. You can watch Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+ including in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos!

Triangle of Sadness (NEON)

Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness is nominated for Best Picture as well as Best Director and Best Writer. The film is currently only available from digital services such as Prime Video in HD (1080p). Rent: $3.99 Buy: $7.99

Women Talking (Prime Video)

United Artists’ Women Talking was nominated for 2 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. The movie can be watched (in 4k/HDR/5.1) with a subscription to Amazon Prime which includes access to Prime Video.

