Deal Alert: The Woman King is only $4.99 in Digital 4k/HDR/Atmos

By DealFinder
The Woman King (2022) Digital 4k UHD Amazon Prime Video

Here’s a great deal on a recent movie release that you don’t see often. Last year’s action/drama The Woman King starring Viola Davis is now just $4.99 in Digital 4k UHD from sellers that include Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu.

The movie was previously selling for $19.99 and $9.99 in digital formats.

The purchase of The Woman King from any of the Movies Anywhere partners mentioned above will port to each platform. That means, if you purchased the movie on Amazon Prime it will work on any MA partners including Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Vudu.

The Woman King streams in 4k with HDR High Dynamic Range video. Select platforms will also offer audio in Dolby Atmos including Apple TV 4k and Vudu, which provides a more immersive viewing on Atmos-supporting audio systems.

For higher-quality viewing, The Woman King is also available on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc. Get disc details and pricing here.

