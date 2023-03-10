Home4k Blu-rayBoth versions of Michael Mann's Blackhat upgraded to 4k with Dolby Vision
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Both versions of Michael Mann’s Blackhat upgraded to 4k with Dolby Vision

By HD Report
0
Blackhat (2015) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Michael Mann’s action/thriller Blackhat starring Chris Hemsworth is getting released on 4k Blu-ray Disc for the first time on May 30, 2023. And, the 2-disc special edition from Arrow Video includes both the US and international version of the film.

Previously released on 1080p Blu-ray in 2015, Blackhat now features 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR on both versions of the movie along with the original lossless 5.1 audio track.

Bonus features include audio commentaries, Firewall interview, Zero Day Threat interview, The Cyber Threat behind-the-scenes featurettes, image gallery, booklet, reversible sleeve, and more (see details below).

The

Blackhat has a list price of $49.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $39.99 (Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Brand new audio commentary by critics Bryan Reesman and Max Evry
  • Firewall – brand new video interview with cinematographer Stuart Dryburgh
  • Zero Day Threat – brand new video interview with production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas
  • The Cyber ThreatOn Location Around the World and Creating Reality – three archival behind-the-scenes featurettes on the making of the film
  • Image gallery
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Doug John Miller
  • Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Andrew Graves
  • Limited Edition slipcover featuring newly commissioned artwork by Doug John Miller

Description: Michael Mann (ThiefCollateral), the acclaimed auteur celebrated for his action panache and commitment to cinematic realism, turns his hand to depicting the high-stakes world of global cybercrime in Blackhat, a contemporary, ripped-from-the-headlines twist on the espionage thriller.

Chris Hemsworth (The AvengersExtraction) stars as Nick Hathaway, a gifted hacker currently serving a lengthy prison sentence. When a Hong Kong nuclear plant goes into meltdown after its security is penetrated, Chinese army cybersecurity captain Chen Dawai (Leehom Wang, Lust, Caution) offers his old college roommate a deal: help identify and apprehend the culprit in exchange for his own freedom. What follows is a frenetic, globe-trotting race against time to avert disaster, fraught with hidden agendas and ever-shifting loyalties.

Praised for its unusually accurate portrayal of cybersecurity, Blackhat boasts an impressive international cast, including Tang Wei (Decision to Leave), Viola Davis (The Woman King) and Yorick van Wageningen (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), and showcases one of cinema’s finest filmmakers bringing the skills he honed during a long and storied career to bear on a distinctly 21st-century phenomenon.

Previous articleDeal Alert: The Woman King is only $4.99 in Digital 4k/HDR/Atmos
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved