Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses c (2003) Gets New Blu-ray Editions

House of 1000 Corpses (2003) 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses (2003) will celebrate 20 years since releasing in theaters with new Blu-ray editions from Lionsgate Home Entertainment.

The film will be released on April 11, 2023, in a 2-disc box set with 6 illustrated art cards, a 10-page photo book, poster illustration by David Hartman, and special packaging artwork by Graham Humphreys ($34.96 on Amazon). A Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook edition is also available from Best Buy ($21.99).

Boxed Set Special Features

  • Illustrated outerbox by Graham Humphreys
  • Illustrated poster by David Hartman
  • 10-page photo book curated by Rob Zombie with illustrations by Graham Humphreys
  • 6 Illustrated Art Cards by David Hartman

Special Features

DISC ONE

  • Director Commentary
  • Making-of Featurette
  • Casting Footage
  • Rehearsal Footage
  • Cast and Crew Interviews
  • Theatrical Trailer

DISC TWO

  • NEW Bonus Disc of Never-Before-Seen Special Features from Rob Zombie
  • Cast & Director Interviews
  • Rob Zombie
  • Sid Hai
  • Bill Moseley
  • Sheri Moon
  • Karen Black
  • Rainn Wilson
  • Chris Hardwick
  • Erin Daniels
  • Irwin Keyes
  • Jennifer Jostyn
  • Wayne Toth
  • Behind The Scenes
  • Includes 5 On-Set BTS Segments
  • Dr. Satan Test
  • Professor Test
  • Electronic Press Kit
  • Teaser Trailer

*EXCLUSIVELY ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS: New Director’s Commentary

Description: Two young couples take a misguided tour onto the back roads of America in search of a local legend known as Dr. Satan. Lost and stranded, they are set upon by a bizarre family of psychotics. Murder, cannibalism, and satanic rituals are just a few of the 1000+ horrors that await.

