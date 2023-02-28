Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses c (2003) Gets New Blu-ray Editions

Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses (2003) will celebrate 20 years since releasing in theaters with new Blu-ray editions from Lionsgate Home Entertainment.
The film will be released on April 11, 2023, in a 2-disc box set with 6 illustrated art cards, a 10-page photo book, poster illustration by David Hartman, and special packaging artwork by Graham Humphreys ($34.96 on Amazon). A Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook edition is also available from Best Buy ($21.99).
Boxed Set Special Features
- Illustrated outerbox by Graham Humphreys
- Illustrated poster by David Hartman
- 10-page photo book curated by Rob Zombie with illustrations by Graham Humphreys
- 6 Illustrated Art Cards by David Hartman
Special Features
DISC ONE
- Director Commentary
- Making-of Featurette
- Casting Footage
- Rehearsal Footage
- Cast and Crew Interviews
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC TWO
- NEW Bonus Disc of Never-Before-Seen Special Features from Rob Zombie
- Cast & Director Interviews
- Rob Zombie
- Sid Hai
- Bill Moseley
- Sheri Moon
- Karen Black
- Rainn Wilson
- Chris Hardwick
- Erin Daniels
- Irwin Keyes
- Jennifer Jostyn
- Wayne Toth
- Behind The Scenes
- Includes 5 On-Set BTS Segments
- Dr. Satan Test
- Professor Test
- Electronic Press Kit
- Teaser Trailer
*EXCLUSIVELY ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS: New Director’s Commentary
Description: Two young couples take a misguided tour onto the back roads of America in search of a local legend known as Dr. Satan. Lost and stranded, they are set upon by a bizarre family of psychotics. Murder, cannibalism, and satanic rituals are just a few of the 1000+ horrors that await.