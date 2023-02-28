Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses c (2003) Gets New Blu-ray Editions

House of 1000 Corpses (2003) 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses (2003) will celebrate 20 years since releasing in theaters with new Blu-ray editions from Lionsgate Home Entertainment.

The film will be released on April 11, 2023, in a 2-disc box set with 6 illustrated art cards, a 10-page photo book, poster illustration by David Hartman, and special packaging artwork by Graham Humphreys ($34.96 on Amazon). A Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook edition is also available from Best Buy ($21.99).

Boxed Set Special Features

Illustrated outerbox by Graham Humphreys

Illustrated poster by David Hartman

10-page photo book curated by Rob Zombie with illustrations by Graham Humphreys

6 Illustrated Art Cards by David Hartman

Special Features

DISC ONE

Director Commentary

Making-of Featurette

Casting Footage

Rehearsal Footage

Cast and Crew Interviews

Theatrical Trailer

DISC TWO

NEW Bonus Disc of Never-Before-Seen Special Features from Rob Zombie

Cast & Director Interviews

Rob Zombie

Sid Hai

Bill Moseley

Sheri Moon

Karen Black

Rainn Wilson

Chris Hardwick

Erin Daniels

Irwin Keyes

Jennifer Jostyn

Wayne Toth

Behind The Scenes

Includes 5 On-Set BTS Segments

Dr. Satan Test

Professor Test

Electronic Press Kit

Teaser Trailer

*EXCLUSIVELY ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS: New Director’s Commentary

Description: Two young couples take a misguided tour onto the back roads of America in search of a local legend known as Dr. Satan. Lost and stranded, they are set upon by a bizarre family of psychotics. Murder, cannibalism, and satanic rituals are just a few of the 1000+ horrors that await.

