The Last Starfighter (1984) Restored For Release On 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

By HD Report
The Last Starfighter (1984) 4k Blu-ray
The Last Starfighter (1984)

Nick Castle’s The Last Starfighter (1984) has been newly restored from a 4K scan of the original negatives for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray from Arrow Video. The new presentation features a 4.1 audio mix that was originally created for the film’s 70mm release, plus uncompressed 2.0 stereo and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 tracks.

The Last Starfighter on 4k Blu-ray includes exclusive and archival bonus features such as audio commentary, interviews, archival featurettes, image galleries, and trailers. The Collector’s Edition also features a reversible sleeve, collector’s booklet, and Limited Edition slipcover featuring newly commissioned artwork by Matt Ferguson.

The Last Starfighter on 4k Blu-ray Disc has an MSRP of $49.95. Buy on Amazon

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

  • Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films from the original camera negative
  • 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • Uncompressed 2.0 stereo, 5.1 DTS-HD MA and 4.1 audio
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Audio commentary with star Lance Guest and his son Jackson Guest
  • Audio commentary with Mike White of The Projection Booth podcast
  • Archival audio commentary with director Nick Castle and production designer Ron Cobb
  • Maggie’s Memories: Revisiting The Last Starfighter – interview with actor Catherine Mary Stewart
  • Into the Starscape: Composing The Last Starfighter – interview with composer Craig Safan
  • Incredible Odds: Writing The Last Starfighter – interview with screenwriter Jonathan Betuel
  • Interstellar Hit-Beast: Creating the Special Effects – interview with special effects supervisor Kevin Pike
  • Excalibur Test: Inside Digital Productions – interview with sci-fi author Greg Bear on Digital Productions, the company responsible for the CGI in The Last Starfighter
  • Greetings Starfighter! Inside the Arcade Game – an interview with arcade game collector Estil Vance on reconstructing the Starfighter game
  • Heroes of the Screen – archival featurette
  • Crossing the Frontier: The Making of The Last Starfighter – archival 4-part documentary
  • Image galleries
  • Theatrical and teaser trailers
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Ferguson
  • Collector’s booklet featuring writing by Amanda Reyes and sci-fi author Greg Bear’s Omni magazine article on Digital Productions, the company responsible for the CGI in The Last Starfighter
  • Limited Edition slipcover featuring newly commissioned artwork by Matt Ferguson
