The Last Starfighter (1984) Restored For Release On 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Nick Castle’s The Last Starfighter (1984) has been newly restored from a 4K scan of the original negatives for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray from Arrow Video. The new presentation features a 4.1 audio mix that was originally created for the film’s 70mm release, plus uncompressed 2.0 stereo and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 tracks.

The Last Starfighter on 4k Blu-ray includes exclusive and archival bonus features such as audio commentary, interviews, archival featurettes, image galleries, and trailers. The Collector’s Edition also features a reversible sleeve, collector’s booklet, and Limited Edition slipcover featuring newly commissioned artwork by Matt Ferguson.

The Last Starfighter on 4k Blu-ray Disc has an MSRP of $49.95.

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films from the original camera negative

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Uncompressed 2.0 stereo, 5.1 DTS-HD MA and 4.1 audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary with star Lance Guest and his son Jackson Guest

Audio commentary with Mike White of The Projection Booth podcast

Archival audio commentary with director Nick Castle and production designer Ron Cobb

Maggie’s Memories: Revisiting The Last Starfighter – interview with actor Catherine Mary Stewart

Into the Starscape: Composing The Last Starfighter – interview with composer Craig Safan

Incredible Odds: Writing The Last Starfighter – interview with screenwriter Jonathan Betuel

Interstellar Hit-Beast: Creating the Special Effects – interview with special effects supervisor Kevin Pike

Excalibur Test: Inside Digital Productions – interview with sci-fi author Greg Bear on Digital Productions, the company responsible for the CGI in The Last Starfighter

Greetings Starfighter! Inside the Arcade Game – an interview with arcade game collector Estil Vance on reconstructing the Starfighter game

Heroes of the Screen – archival featurette

Crossing the Frontier: The Making of The Last Starfighter – archival 4-part documentary

Image galleries

Theatrical and teaser trailers

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Ferguson

Collector’s booklet featuring writing by Amanda Reyes and sci-fi author Greg Bear’s Omni magazine article on Digital Productions, the company responsible for the CGI in The Last Starfighter