The Last Starfighter (1984) Restored For Release On 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Nick Castle’s The Last Starfighter (1984) has been newly restored from a 4K scan of the original negatives for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray from Arrow Video. The new presentation features a 4.1 audio mix that was originally created for the film’s 70mm release, plus uncompressed 2.0 stereo and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 tracks.
The Last Starfighter on 4k Blu-ray includes exclusive and archival bonus features such as audio commentary, interviews, archival featurettes, image galleries, and trailers. The Collector’s Edition also features a reversible sleeve, collector’s booklet, and Limited Edition slipcover featuring newly commissioned artwork by Matt Ferguson.
The Last Starfighter on 4k Blu-ray Disc has an MSRP of $49.95. Buy on Amazon
4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films from the original camera negative
- 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Uncompressed 2.0 stereo, 5.1 DTS-HD MA and 4.1 audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Audio commentary with star Lance Guest and his son Jackson Guest
- Audio commentary with Mike White of The Projection Booth podcast
- Archival audio commentary with director Nick Castle and production designer Ron Cobb
- Maggie’s Memories: Revisiting The Last Starfighter – interview with actor Catherine Mary Stewart
- Into the Starscape: Composing The Last Starfighter – interview with composer Craig Safan
- Incredible Odds: Writing The Last Starfighter – interview with screenwriter Jonathan Betuel
- Interstellar Hit-Beast: Creating the Special Effects – interview with special effects supervisor Kevin Pike
- Excalibur Test: Inside Digital Productions – interview with sci-fi author Greg Bear on Digital Productions, the company responsible for the CGI in The Last Starfighter
- Greetings Starfighter! Inside the Arcade Game – an interview with arcade game collector Estil Vance on reconstructing the Starfighter game
- Heroes of the Screen – archival featurette
- Crossing the Frontier: The Making of The Last Starfighter – archival 4-part documentary
- Image galleries
- Theatrical and teaser trailers
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Ferguson
- Collector’s booklet featuring writing by Amanda Reyes and sci-fi author Greg Bear’s Omni magazine article on Digital Productions, the company responsible for the CGI in The Last Starfighter
- Limited Edition slipcover featuring newly commissioned artwork by Matt Ferguson