M3GAN Unrated Release Date & How To Watch

One of last year’s creepiest films might get even creepier with the unrated version of M3GAN releasing on Feb. 24, 2023. Both the theatrical and new “uncensored” version will be available on the streaming service Peacock.

The news comes via a Twitter post earlier today with purposeful misspellings: “u watched the censored version the suits put in theaters, now watch what rly happened in the unrated cut.” Peacock has two plans: $4.99 for ad-supported and $9.99 for ad-free and downloads.

The unrated version of M3GAN follows the early digital premiere of the film last January, which is priced $19.99 (RENT) or $24.99 (PURCHASE) from digital movie services including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Microsoft Movies & TV, and Vudu, as well as through select TV service providers On-Demand.

M3GAN currently has a 94% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes “Tomatometer” and has grossed over $126 million worldwide on a $12M budget. The movie was directed by Gerard Johnstone with screenplay written by Akela Cooper. The cast includes Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, and Amie Donald.

Where to Buy/Rent M3GAN Digital

Amazon Prime Video 4K/HDR LINK

Apple TV 4K/Dolby Vision/Atmos

Google Play 4K/HDR LINK

Microsoft Movies & TV 4K/HDR LINK

Vudu TV 4K/Dolby Vision/Atmos LINK

We’re still waiting on a release date for M3GAN on Blu-ray, DVD, and for rental. You can follow the physical media release here.

M3GAN 2.0 has been slated for release on January 17, 2025, with returning cast members including Allison Williams and Violet McGraw. Akela Cooper will return to write the script for the film.