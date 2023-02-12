How To Watch/Stream Super Bowl LVII: Game Time, Channels, & 4k/HDR Coverage

Here is how to watch the NFL 2022/2023 Season Super Bowl including game time, channels, streaming services, and availability in 4k Ultra HD.

Super Bowl 57 featuring the AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) and the NFC’s Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) kicks off on Sunday, February 12th at 6:30 pm ET (3:30 pm (PST)) on FOX networks. The game takes place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and features a performance by musician Rihanna for the half-time show.

Watch in 4k/HDR/5.1

Super Bowl LVII is broadcast by FOX in 4k (2160p) and HD (1080p) resolution with Dolby Digital audio. In addition, FOX offers HDR (High Dynamic Range) via HDR10 which expands the color depth to 10-bits on supporting screens and devices. The 4k feed is not native 4k, but rather an upscale of the live HD production from FOX. Still, the upscaled video surpasses that of traditional broadcast HD in 720p/1080i.

Is the Super Bowl in Dolby Vision HDR?

According to Comcast, the TV service provider will stripe the 4k feed in real-time with Dolby Vision. The new video technology was used in FOX’s 4k coverage the World Cup (which Comcast offered in Dolby Vision). If you’re wondering if there will be any delay in adding the HDR spec to the video feed, Comcast says the milliseconds it takes to add DV is not noticeable.

How To Watch On Cable, Satellite, & Streaming

On cable and satellite TV you can watch the Super Bowl on FOX, FOX Sports, and FOX Deportes. On mobile devices, Smart TVs, and streaming media players the game is available on the NFL App, FOX Sports app, and through streaming service apps via FOX channels.

What Do You Need To Watch 4k/HDR TV?

To watch Super Bowl LVII in 4k you’ll need a TV service that supports 4k (see a list here) and a 4k TV (with or without HDR). To watch the game in HDR you’ll need a TV that supports HDR10 and/or Dolby Vision HDR. To watch the game in Dolby Vision on Comcast you’ll need a TV that supports Dolby Vision running on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 system. Otherwise, the HDR format provided in the feed will convert to the native HDR format of the TV.

How Do You Watch In 4k?

Cable/Satellite

There are several TV service providers that offer 4k including Altice Optimum, Comcast, DirecTV, Dish, and Verizon. You may need to upgrade your plan and/or add specific hardware. For example, DirecTV requires a 4k DVR to view 4k and to be set up by a service technician. You’ll also likely have to pay more per month for 4k, somewhere between $10 and $20 depending on the service provider and equipment needed.

Live Streaming

Live 4k streams are only available with select services that currently include fuboTV YouTube TV but may also require a higher-tier plan or premium add-on. For example, YouTube TV charges an extra $19.99 per month for 4k streams (with the 4K Plus add-on). And, fuboTV requires the Elite or Ultimate plans. You can live stream 4k on authenticated FOX, FOX Sports, or FOX Now apps on Smart TVs, streaming media players, certain game consoles, tablets, and phones. Unfortunately, you can’t get live TV in 4k with DirecTV, Hulu, or Sling, but you can watch the games in 4k through FOX-authenticated apps.

See a guide to available 4k/HDR channels.

Is Super Bowl LVII in HD?

Yes. Both 2022/2023 NFL Super Bowl will be available in HD (1080i/720p) and SD (480i) from cable, satellite, and streaming TV providers. (See a list of FOX HD Channels.) You may be able to get Full HD (1080p) resolution from a streaming service (if you do let us know!).

How Can You Listen to Super Bowl LVII?

Audio-only live coverage of the Super Bowl can be found on Westwood One, NFL+, and SiriusXM.

Also Read: How To Watch HDR Movies & TV Shows