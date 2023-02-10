Get a Fire TV Stick 4K for only $29.99 (List: $49.99)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (latest model) Buy on Amazon

Right now, you can get 40% off the Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon. The regularly priced streaming media player is only $29.99. That’s a 40% discount off the list price of $49.99!

The latest model Fire TV Stick 4K supports 4k video with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+. The streaming device also supports the latest home theater audio with Dolby Atmos.

The Fire TV Stick 4K kit includes the 4k HDMI stick, Alexa Voice Remote, power block, HDMI extender, USB-C power cord, and two AAA batteries.

The Fire TV Stick 4K features a Quad-core CPU 1.7GHz processor, 650MHz GPU, 8 GB storage, and 1.5 GB RAM.

Got a Wi-fi 6 router? You might consider the Fire TV Stick 4k Max priced $34.99 (List: $54.99) on Amazon with Wi-Fi 6 support, 2 GB RAM, 8 GB storage, and a Quad-core CPU 1.8 GHz processor with 750MHz GPU.