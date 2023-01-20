The Fisher King Remastered In 4k For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray

The Fisher King (1991) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Criterion Collection has restored and remastered Terry Gilliam’s The Fisher King (1991) in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The director-approved edition features Dolby Vision HDR and a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack.

Bonus features provided on the 1080p Blu-ray disc include interviews, deleted scenes, a video essay, audio commentary, and more. The cover art for the new 4k Blu-ray edition is the same as the previously-released 1080p Blu-ray edition.

The Fisher King (4/11/2023) on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is list priced $49.95. Buy on Amazon

Special Features