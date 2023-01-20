Home4k Blu-rayThe Fisher King Remastered In 4k For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray
The Fisher King Remastered In 4k For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray

By HD Report
The Fisher King (1991) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Criterion Collection has restored and remastered Terry Gilliam’s The Fisher King (1991) in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The director-approved edition features Dolby Vision HDR and a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack.

Bonus features provided on the 1080p Blu-ray disc include interviews, deleted scenes, a video essay, audio commentary, and more. The cover art for the new 4k Blu-ray edition is the same as the previously-released 1080p Blu-ray edition.

The Fisher King (4/11/2023) on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is list priced $49.95. Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • New 4K digital restoration, approved by director Terry Gilliam, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
  • Audio commentary featuring Gilliam
  • Interviews with Gilliam, producer Lynda Obst, screenwriter Richard LaGravenese, and actors Jeff Bridges, Amanda Plummer, and Mercedes Ruehl
  • Interviews with artists Keith Greco and Vincent Jefferds on the creation of the film’s Red Knight
  • Interview from 2006 with actor Robin Williams
  • Video essay featuring Bridges’s on-set photographs
  • Footage from 1991 of Bridges training as a radio personality with acting coach Stephen W. Bridgewater
  • Deleted scenes, with audio commentary by Gilliam
  • Costume tests
  • Trailers
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by critic Bilge Ebiri

