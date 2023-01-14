NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule, Times, & Channels

The NFL Wild Card weekend kicks off on Saturday, January 14 with the NFC matchup between the Seahawks and 49ers at 4:30 PM ET. The game can be found on Fox in HD and in 4K where available. Following that game, the 10-7 Chargers take on the 9-8 Jaguars at 8:00 PM ET on NBC in SD/HD for the first AFC Wild Card game of the weekend.

There are three games on Sunday, January 15 starting with the 9-8 Dolphins versus the 13-3 Bills at 1:00 PM ET on CBS in SD/HD. Then, the Giants take on the 13-4 Vikings at 4:30 PM ET on FOX in SD/HD/4K.

The late game that evening is the 12-4 Bengals versus the 10-7 Ravens at 8:15 PM ET on NBC in SD/HD.

This year there will also be a Monday night Wild Card game on January 16 when the 12-5 Cowboys face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by Tom Brady at 8:15 PM ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ in SD/HD.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (9-8) and 49ers (13-4)

4:30 PM ET FOX

Chargers (10-7) Jaguars (9-8)

8:00 PM ET NBC

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (9-8) vs. Bills (13-3)

1:00 PM ET CBS

Giants (9-7-1) vs Vikings (13-4)

4:30 PM ET FOX

Bengals (12-4) vs. Ravens (10-7)

8:15 PM PM ET NBC

Monday, January 16

Cowboys (12-5) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

8:15 PM ET ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Watch the NFL Wild Card Playoffs in HD