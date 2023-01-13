M3GAN Releasing On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

M3GAN Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Universal’s M3GAN is releasing in home media formats including Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and Digital. The film will be available in a 2-disc combo edition with Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy, as well as a single-disc DVD.

M3GAN on Blu-ray Disc is priced $24.96 and on DVD $19.98. Buy on Amazon

Directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) with a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by master of horror James Wan (Malignant, Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises), M3GAN stars Allison Williams (Get Out, Girls) as Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences. The film also stars Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians).