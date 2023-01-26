HomeDigital HDM3GAN Released Early In Digital 4K UHD & HD
Digital HDDigital UHDFeaturedNews

M3GAN Released Early In Digital 4K UHD & HD

By HD Report
0
M3GAN (2022) Rent/Purchase on Amazon

Universal Pictures’ M3GAN has been released early to digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and 1080p HD. The 4k purchase also features object-based Dolby Atmos audio with select digital retailers including Apple and Vudu.

The “Early Home Premiere” of the movie is priced $19.99 (RENT) or $24.99 (PURCHASE) from digital movie services including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Microsoft Movies & TV, and Vudu, as well as through select TV service providers On-Demand.

M3GAN currently has a 94% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes “Tomatometer” and has grossed over $126 million worldwide on a $12M budget. The movie was directed by Gerard Johnstone with screenplay by Akela Cooper. The cast includes Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, and Amie Donald.

Where to Buy/Rent M3GAN Digital

  • Amazon Prime Video 4K/HDR LINK
  • Apple TV 4K/Dolby Vision/Atmos
  • Google Play 4K/HDR LINK
  • Microsoft Movies & TV 4K/HDR LINK
  • Vudu TV 4K/Dolby Vision/Atmos LINK

We’re still waiting on a release date for M3GAN on Blu-ray, DVD, and for rental. You can follow the physical media release here.

M3GAN 2.0 has been slated for release on January 17, 2025, with returning cast members including Allison Williams and Violet McGraw. Akela Cooper will return to write the script for the film.

Previous articleThe 2023 Oscars Nominations Announced. Winners & Losers.
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k HDR TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved