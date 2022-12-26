Here’s what’s new this week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Disc! Lamborghini starring Frank Grillo, Mira Sorvino, and Gabriel Byrne is available in a Blu-ray/Digital edition from Lionsgate. Terrifier 2: Who’s Laughing Now releases in a Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Cinedigm. Digimon: Digital Monsters – Season 1 (Episodes 1-54) arrives on Blu-ray Disc.

Universal’s Halloween Ends (2022) is available on 1080p Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, also with retailer editions from Best Buy and Walmart. The film has also been packaged in the Halloween Trilogy with Halloween and Halloween Kills. And, Nobody’s Fool (1994) starring Paul Newman has been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray Disc for the first time.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Dec. 27, 2022

