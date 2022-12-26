Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Dec. 27, 2022
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Dec. 27, 2022

By HD Report
New Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases, Dec. 27, 2022

Here’s what’s new this week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Disc! Lamborghini starring Frank Grillo, Mira Sorvino, and Gabriel Byrne is available in a Blu-ray/Digital edition from Lionsgate. Terrifier 2: Who’s Laughing Now releases in a Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Cinedigm. Digimon: Digital Monsters – Season 1 (Episodes 1-54) arrives on Blu-ray Disc.

Universal’s Halloween Ends (2022) is available on 1080p Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, also with retailer editions from Best Buy and Walmart. The film has also been packaged in the Halloween Trilogy with Halloween and Halloween Kills. And, Nobody’s Fool (1994) starring Paul Newman has been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray Disc for the first time.

4k Blu-ray

1080p Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

