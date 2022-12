Middle Earth Limited Collector’s Edition Blu-ray/DVD Purchase at Walmart

Walmart is selling the Middle Earth Limited Collector’s Edition for only $159.96 — a $240 discount off the listed price of $399.99! The collection includes both The Lord of The Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit Trilogy both in Extended Editions on Blu-ray & DVD. The collection also packages all the movie memorabilia pictured above! Jump to Walmart to get this holiday deal!

Note: These are not 4k discs. Get a deal on the Middle Earth Ultimate Collector’s Edition on 4k Blu-ray from Amazon.