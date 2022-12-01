Deal Alert: The Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD 11-Film Collection (Vol. 3) is only $71.49 (List: $164.99)

Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 3 Buy on Amazon

The Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Volume 3 (just released last month) is only $71.49 on Amazon! That’s a 57% discount off the list price of $164.99 and amounts to just over $10 per 4k Blu-ray Disc plus Blu-ray and Digital Copies!

The 14-disc boxed set includes It Happened One Night (1934), From Here to Eternity (1953), To Sir with Love (1967), The Last Picture Show (1971), Annie (1982), and As Good As It Gets (1997).

The collection features all six classic films in 4k resolution for the first time, with four titles offering audio in immersive Dolby Atmos. The limited edition set also includes an 80-page hardbound book on the history & impact of the films, and over 35 hours of new and archival special features.

Jump over to Amazon to order the Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 3 at this low price.

Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Vol. 3 Contents