FOX & FOX Sports Channels Might Be Dropped By DirecTV On Dec. 2 at Midnight.

It’s the latest round of carriage disputes between TV service providers and networks. This time a dispute between satellite TV/streaming provider DirecTV and FOX/Fox Sports networks.

An existing distribution agreement ends at midnight on December 2, and would leave NFL and World Cup fans without a way to watch games on FOX networks this coming weekend. The channels involved include local FOX stations (which you can get over-the-air in most locations), Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Big Network, and Spanish-language Fox Deportes.

If an agreement isn’t made, customers would be affected on DTV satellite and streaming services that include DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and AT&T U-Verse.

To promote their view on the dispute FOX set up keepfox.com where readers can find this statement (partial):

“FOX remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with DIRECTV for the continued distribution of our networks. Despite our best efforts for months, we regret that DIRECTV continues to demand unprecedented special treatment that represents a wholesale change to our long-standing relationship and is out of step with marketplace terms.”

For their part, DirecTV set up the domain tvpromise.com which redirects to a DirecTV.com webpage that states:

“We’re working with Fox to renew several of its local broadcast stations, as well as national sports channels FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Fox Deportes, and Fox Soccer Plus at the best value while minimizing any interruption, no matter how brief. We have an excellent track record with Fox and have successfully renewed nearly 200 local FOX stations much like the ones involved here within the past few years.”