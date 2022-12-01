Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 on Blu-ray Features Exclusive Bonus Features

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 Limited Edition SteelBook. Buy on Amazon

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery releases on Blu-ray and DVD on December 6, 2022 and will be available in a Limited Edition SteelBook as well as a standard Blu-ray case. The 4-disc editions from CBS/Paramount Home Media Distribution include all 13 episodes of the season that concluded in March 2022.

In addition to bonus features available on Paramount+, the Blu-ray editions include exclusive content only available on disc. Those bonus features include commentary on Episode 413 titled “Coming Home,” deleted scenes, and a gag reel.

Special Features

Star Trek Discover: The Voyage of Season 4

Being Michael Burnham: The Captain’s Log

Creating Space

The Toll It Took

Commentary on Episode 413 “Coming Home

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Star Trek: Discovery are presented in 1080p (Full HD) resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH and multiple languages.

Total runtime of the fourth season is 665 minutes (not including extras). Extras amount to over 90 minutes.

The Limited SteelBook Blu-ray Edition of Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 is list-priced $49.99.

The standard edition of Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 is priced $34.96 (List: $43.99) on Amazon.