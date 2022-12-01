HomeBlu-ray DiscStar Trek: Discovery – Season 4 on Blu-ray Features Exclusive Bonus Features
Blu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 on Blu-ray Features Exclusive Bonus Features

By HD Report
0
Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 Limited Edition SteelBook. Buy on Amazon

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery releases on Blu-ray and DVD on December 6, 2022 and will be available in a Limited Edition SteelBook as well as a standard Blu-ray case. The 4-disc editions from CBS/Paramount Home Media Distribution include all 13 episodes of the season that concluded in March 2022.

In addition to bonus features available on Paramount+, the Blu-ray editions include exclusive content only available on disc. Those bonus features include commentary on Episode 413 titled “Coming Home,” deleted scenes, and a gag reel.

Special Features

  • Star Trek Discover: The Voyage of Season 4
  • Being Michael Burnham: The Captain’s Log
  • Creating Space
  • The Toll It Took
  • Commentary on Episode 413 “Coming Home
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Gag Reel

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Star Trek: Discovery are presented in 1080p (Full HD) resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH and multiple languages.

Total runtime of the fourth season is 665 minutes (not including extras). Extras amount to over 90 minutes.

The Limited SteelBook Blu-ray Edition of Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 is list-priced $49.99. Buy on Amazon

The standard edition of Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 is priced $34.96 (List: $43.99) on Amazon.

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 Blu-ray edition Buy on Amazon
Previous articleDeal Alert: The Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD 11-Film Collection (Vol. 3) is only $71.49 (List: $164.99)
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k HDR TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved