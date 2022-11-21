How To Watch & Stream The 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with Qatar vs. Ecuador on Nov. 20 from the Al Bayt Stadium on FOX networks in the US. The World Cup consists of 64 games over 22 days taking place in Qatar.

The World Cup starts with 8 group matches. Then, there are 8 matches in the Round of 16. The bracket then moves to 4 games in the quarterfinals, 2 in the semifinals, and the 3rd place match. The World Cup final is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 18.

FIFA World Cup Start Times

Most of the World Cup matches are in early morning US time, which allows more US fans to watch during daytime hours rather than the middle of the night as it has been in previous World Cups. Most matches are scheduled at 10 am, 11 am, and 2 pm Eastern Standard Time.

US FIFA World Cup Channel Guide

Cable/Satellite: The games are available on either FOX, Fox Sports 1, or both networks depending on the match. You’ll be able to watch the games via cable and satellite channels on local FOX stations or Fox Sports 1 (FS1), or over-the-air on FOX local stations.

Streaming: The World Cup matches are also available to stream on the Fox Sports App (authenticated) and with a subscription to Peacock (Premium ad or ad-free). If you don’t have a satellite or cable subscription to authenticate FOX or FS1 apps you can also watch the games through streaming services such as Hulu TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

By the way: Peacock is streaming the matches free in Spanish language (no subscription required) but you need to create an account at on the Peacock TV website.

FIFA World Cup in 4k/HDR

Select games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are available in 4k and HLG High Dynamic Range (HDR). See more information on 4k coverage including a list of World Cup matches in 4k/HDR.

International FIFA World Cup Channels

US: Fox Sports

UK: BBC or ITV

Australia: SBS

Brazil: SportTV

Germany: ARD, ZDF, Deutsche Telekom

Canada: Bell Media

South Africa: SABC