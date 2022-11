Is The 2022 FIFA World Cup In 4k?

Is the 2022 FIFA World Cup offered in 4k? Yes, it is! Select games hosted by FOX will be available in 4k Ultra HD with HLG High Dynamic Range. The FIFA World Cup kicks off with Qatar vs. Ecuador at 9 am ET on FOX and Fox Sports 1. U.S. fans can catch the first men’s team vs. Wales on Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 am ET.

The games will be available on either FOX, Fox Sports 1, or both networks depending on the match time. You’ll be able to watch the games in 4k from DirecTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, and Optimum as long as those providers support the format and you have the necessary equipment.

It should be noted that while FOX delivers a 4k feed from live games the source is actually upscaled from HD. But, even an upscaled 4k image far exceeds that of an HD. And, the graphics overlays look incredibly sharp.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Games In 4k (Scheduled)

Nov. 20: Qatar vs. Ecuador – 7 am ET, FOX

Nov. 21: Senegal vs. Netherlands – 7 am ET FOX

Nov. 21: United States vs. Wales – 10 am ET, FOX

Nov. 22: Argentina vs. Saud Arabia – 1 am ET, FS1

Nov. 22: Mexico vs. Poland – 7 am ET, FOX

Nov. 22: France vs Australia – 10 am ET, FOX

Nov. 23: Morocco vs. Croatia – 1 am ET, FS1

Nov. 23: Germany vs. Japan – 4 am ET, FS1

Nov. 23: Spain vs. Costa Rica – 7 am ET, FOX

Nov. 23: Belgium vs. Canada – 10 am ET, FOX

Nov. 24: Switzerland vs. Cameroon – 1 am ET, FS1

Nov. 24: Uruguay vs. Korea Republic – 4 am ET, FS1

Nov. 24: Portugal vs. Ghana – 7 am ET, FOX (4k TBD)

Nov. 24: Brazil vs. Serbia – 10 am ET, FOX

Nov. 25: Wales vs. IR Iran – 1 am, FS1

Nov. 25: Qatar vs. Senagal – 4 am, FS1

Nov. 25: Netherlands vs. Ecuador – 7 am ET, FOX

Nov. 25: England vs. United States – 10 am ET, FOX

Nov. 26: Tunisia vs. Australia – 1 am ET, FS1

Nov. 26: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia – 4 am ET, FS1

Nov. 26: France vs. Denmark – 7 am ET, FS1

Nov. 26: Argentia vs. Mexico – 1 am ET, FS1

Nov. 27: Japan vs. Costa Rica – 1 am ET, FS1

Nov. 27: Belgium vs. Morocco – 4 am ET, FS1

Nov. 27: Croatia vs. Canada – 7 am ET, FS1

Nov. 27: Spain vs. Germany – 10 am ET, FS1

Nov. 29: Iran vs. United States – 10 am ET, FOX

Dec. 18: World Cup Final – TBD ET, FOX

Please note. Other games may be offered in 4k. Check with your provider. And, see the fifa.com website for a full schedule.