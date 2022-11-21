HomeBlu-ray DiscBetter Call Saul - The Complete Series Releasing On Blu-ray With Over...
Blu-ray DiscNews

Better Call Saul – The Complete Series Releasing On Blu-ray With Over 70 Hours Of Special Features

By HD Report
0
Better Call Saul – The Complete Series On Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Better Call Saul – The Complete Series is releasing on Blu-ray Disc with over 70 hours of special features compiled from the 63-episode show. The 19-disc collection hits stores on Dec. 6, 2022, along with the sixth and final season.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Better Call Saul are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. French audio is provided Dolby Digital 5.1 Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish (Seasons 1-4).

Special Features

  • Cast & Crew Commentaries On Every Episode
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Gag Reels
  • Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes
  • & more

Better Call Saul – The Complete Series on Blu-ray is priced $151.19 (List: $215.99). Buy on Amazon

Better Call Saul – Season Six on Blu-ray is priced $27.96 (List: $44.99). Buy on Amazon

Better Call Saul – The Complete Series On Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Previous articleHow To Watch & Stream The 2022 FIFA World Cup
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k HDR TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved