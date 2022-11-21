Better Call Saul – The Complete Series Releasing On Blu-ray With Over 70 Hours Of Special Features

Better Call Saul – The Complete Series On Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Better Call Saul – The Complete Series is releasing on Blu-ray Disc with over 70 hours of special features compiled from the 63-episode show. The 19-disc collection hits stores on Dec. 6, 2022, along with the sixth and final season.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Better Call Saul are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. French audio is provided Dolby Digital 5.1 Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish (Seasons 1-4).

Special Features

Cast & Crew Commentaries On Every Episode

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reels

Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes

& more

Better Call Saul – The Complete Series on Blu-ray is priced $151.19 (List: $215.99). Buy on Amazon

Better Call Saul – Season Six on Blu-ray is priced $27.96 (List: $44.99). Buy on Amazon