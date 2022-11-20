Sony Pictures restores 11 classic films in this boxed 4k Blu-ray Collection

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 11-Film 4k Blu-ray Collection Buy on Amazon

Sony Pictures has restored and remastered a selection of movies for release in the Classics 30th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD Collection arriving November 12, 2022. The handsome boxed set includes 11 films from the Sony Pictures archive, 10 of which make their debut in 4k for the first time.

Each Sony Pictures film has been restored and remastered for presentation on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision for increased color depth on TVs and screens that support High Dynamic Range. Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon (previously released on 4k Blu-ray) has been remastered with Dolby Vision HDR. The set includes these movies:

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

City of Lost Children (1995)

Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon (2000)

Orlando (1993)

Run Lola Run (1998)

SLC Punk (1998)

Still Alice (2014)

Synecdoche New York (2008)

The Celluloid Closet (1995)

The Devil’s Backbone (2001)

Volver (2006)

Extras with the 11-disc set include special features from each film such as archival materials and some new content. And, a booklet with a new essay about the legacy of Sony Pictures Classics. Codes for Digital Copies are also expected to be included. The digital movies (once redeemed) will play in 4k Ultra HD where supported (such as iTunes, Prime Video, Vudu, etc.).

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD Collection is priced $209.99 (List: $299.99).

Special Features

All eleven films presented with Dolby Vision HDR for the most premium presentation possible

CROUCHING TIGER HIDDEN DRAGON also includes Dolby Atmos audio; all films include original theatrical audio, as well

Includes hours of special features across the films: a mix of archival materials and exciting new content

Also includes a booklet with an all-new essay about the legacy of Sony Pictures Classics and details about the included films

Film Descriptions

Call Me By Your Name It’s the summer of 1983, in the north of Italy, and Elio Perlman, (Timothée Chalamet) a 17-year-old American-Italian boy spends his days in his family’s 17th century villa lazily transcribing music and flirting with his friend Marzia (Esther Garrel). One day Oliver, (Armie Hammer) a charming, 24-year-old American scholar working on his doctorate arrives as the annual summer intern tasked with helping Elio’s father (Michael Stuhlbarg), an eminent professor specializing in Greco-Roman culture. Amidst the sun-drenched splendor of this sensual setting, Elio and Oliver discover the heady beauty of awakening desire over the course of a summer that will alter their lives forever.

City of Lost Children Aging prematurely because he is unable to dream, a mad scientist named Krank (Daniel Emilfork) sends his Cyclops henchmen to kidnap children so he can “steal” their dreams. The latest victim is a voracious toddler named Denree (Joseph Lucien), whose adopted brother, circus strongman One (Ron Perlman), is distraught over his disappearance. While searching for his “baby brother,” One is shanghaied by Miette (Judith Vittet), the 9-year-old leader of a gang of orphans who have developed ingenious strategies to evade Krank’s machinations. The brave little girl and the gentle giant embark on a series of wondrous but harrowing adventures; they must ultimately challenge Krank and his ultra-dysfunctional “family” on a level playing field-within the world of a little boy’s dream.

Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon A martial arts film of grand illusion and poetic movement, Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is an epic love story opposed by treachery and need for power. Chow Yun Fat (Anna And The King) stars as legendary master warrior Li Mu Bai, who hands over his magical sword, Green Destiny, to one-time romantic interest Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh, Tomorrow Never Dies) for her to deliver to a local governor. But when the jade sword is stolen, suspicion falls on Jade Fox (Cheng Pei Pei) As the quest for recovering Green Destiny features gravity-defying martial arts battles and surreal tableaus of ancient China, the ever-lasting themes of love and trying to conquer evil irrevocably change the lives of Li and Yu, and Jen and Lo.

Orlando ORLANDO is the story of a journey through time, of someone who lives for four hundred years, first as a man, then as a woman. As a young nobleman, Orlando is granted favors and property by Queen Elizabeth I. After her death, he falls passionately in love with a visiting Russian princess on the glittering ice of the frozen river Thames. The princess leaves Orlando, however, and, after a disastrous brush with poetry, he takes up his “manly” destiny as an Ambassador in the deserts of central Asia. There, in the midst of war, unwilling to kill or be killed, he changes sex. As a woman, Orlando returns to the formal salons of 18th-century London, where she faces a choice: marry and have heirs or lose everything. In this age of wildness and repression, she meets the man of her dreams, but chooses to forsake both love and her inheritance. Finally, Orlando emerges into a twentieth century filled with speed and noise as an ordinary individual, who, in losing everything, has found herself.

Run Lola Run This multiple award winner from Tom Tykwer (The Princess And The Warrior) stars Franka Potente as Lola, the orange-haired punk girlfriend of Manni (Moritz Bleibtreu), a small-time courier for a big-time gangster. Manni is working a standard pickup/drop-off, and everything is going fine until an unforeseen incident makes Lola late to pick him up. One stroke of bad luck leads to another, and by the time Manni calls Lola, he has a big problem: He is supposed to meet his unforgiving boss in 20 minutes with 100,000 marks that suddenly he does not have. Lola rushes out of her apartment, attempting to get to Manni and somehow pick up 100,000 marks along the way. As the seconds tick down, the tiniest choices become life-altering (or -ending) decisions, and the fine line between fate and fortune begins to blur.

SLC Punk Two punks live in Salt Lake City. The film covers their all-day routine. The realism of the character-narrated movie may be discussed. One of the punks gets ill, stays in hospital for three weeks, comes out again. Three parties are covered and one concert including a fight between punks, rednecks and others.

Still Alice Alice Howland (Julianne Moore), happily married with three grown children, is a renowned linguistics professor who starts to forget words. When she receives a diagnosis of Early-Onset Alzheimer’s disease, Alice and her family find their bonds thoroughly tested. Her struggle to stay connected to who she once was is frightening, heartbreaking, and inspiring. Also starring Alec Baldwin, Kristen Stewart, Kate Bosworth and Hunter Parrish.

Synecdoche New York A theater director (Hoffman) struggles with his work, and the women in his life, as he attempts to create a life-size replica of New York inside a warehouse as part of his new play.

The Celluloid Closet A look at Hollywood’s depiction of gays and lesbians on the silver screen from the silent era of the 1920’s to the present day.

The Devil’s Backbone In the last days of the Spanish Civil War, on a desolate plateau sits the Santa Lucia School, where the orphans of the left-wing Republican forces await the inevitable arrival of Franco’s followers. It is run by steely headmistress Carmen (Marisa Paredes), widow of a leftist poet, and old professor Cásares (Federico Luppi), with the help of the mysteriously hateful caretaker, Jacinto (Eduardo Noriega). Ten-year-old Carlos (Fernando Tielve), a recent arrival, gradually uncovers the school’s dark secret; a student (Junio Valverde) was brutally murdered, and his pale ghost wanders the grounds. From acclaimed director Guillermo Del Toro (Hellboy, Cronos), this supernatural melodrama and unpredictable ghost story is also a telling political allegory for the brutal war raging just outside the school’s walls.