Get the Apple TV 4k (64GB) for only $114 (List: $199.99)!

If you’ve been considering purchasing an Apple TV 4k for your home theater there is no better time than now! The 64GB model is only $114 (List: $199) after a 43% discount from Amazon. That’s a savings of $85 off the original price!
Why the big price drop? Apple just announced the 3rd-generation Apple TV 4K that releases in November and starts at $129 (64GB). But, the 64GB model does not include an Ethernet port like the 64GB 2021 model, a key feature for anyone looking to connect directly to a network to maximize speed and connectivity.
The 2021 Apple TV 4K models are fully capable with support for 60fps, Dolby Vision/HDR10, and Dolby Atmos. The Apple TV 4K ships with a Siri remote (Lighting connector), power cord, and Lightning to USB connector. Buy at Amazon