Get the Apple TV 4k (64GB) for only $114 (List: $199.99)!

Apple TV 4k (2021) model Buy on Amazon

If you’ve been considering purchasing an Apple TV 4k for your home theater there is no better time than now! The 64GB model is only $114 (List: $199) after a 43% discount from Amazon. That’s a savings of $85 off the original price!

Why the big price drop? Apple just announced the 3rd-generation Apple TV 4K that releases in November and starts at $129 (64GB). But, the 64GB model does not include an Ethernet port like the 64GB 2021 model, a key feature for anyone looking to connect directly to a network to maximize speed and connectivity.

The 2021 Apple TV 4K models are fully capable with support for 60fps, Dolby Vision/HDR10, and Dolby Atmos. The Apple TV 4K ships with a Siri remote (Lighting connector), power cord, and Lightning to USB connector. Buy at Amazon