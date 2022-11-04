The Jackie Chan Collection: Volume 1 1976 – 1982 Compiles 7 Films On Blu-ray

The Jackie Chan Collection: Volume 1 1976 – 1982 on Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Jackie Chan Collection: Volume 1 1976 – 1982 will release on January 24, 2023, in a 7-disc Blu-ray set from Shout! Factory. The collection packages seven films from the actor’s expansive career, including The Killer Meteors, Shaolin Wooden Men, To Kill with Intrigue, Snake & Crane Arts of Shaolin, Dragon Fist, Battle Creek Brawl, and Dragon Lord.



Volume 1 has a total run time of 812 minutes. Audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio Mono in Mandarin, Cantonese, and English languages.

The Jackie Chan Collection: Volume 1 1976 – 1982 7-Disc Blu-ray Edition from Shout Select has a list price of $99.98. Buy on Amazon

THE KILLER METEORS (2.35:1, Mandarin, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 104 min.)

A powerful nobleman believes his own wife has poisoned him. To find the elusive antidote in time and kill his evil wife, he hires his adversary, a rogue warrior known for his mastery of deadly explosive projectiles.

SHAOLIN WOODEN MEN (2.35:1, Mandarin, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 108 min.)

An orphan traumatized into silence by the death of his father finds himself living at the Shaolin monastery … and befriending a prisoner who teaches him a secret and deadly form of kung fu.

TO KILL WITH INTRIGUE (2.35:1, Mandarin, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 107 min.)

A young master sends his pregnant girlfriend away from the family’s castle, fearing for her safety from a vicious gang led by a vengeful woman who had her face scarred as a child by his father.

SNAKE & CRANE ARTS OF SHAOLIN (2.35:1, Mandarin, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 101 min.)

Entrusted with the book Art Of The Snake And Crane after the mysterious disappearance of the Shaolin Masters who wrote it, a young man must fight off numerous clans to learn the true reason for the disappearance.

DRAGON FIST (2.35:1, Mandarin, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 97 min.)

After his master is murdered, a martial arts student departs on a sacred journey to avenge him and honor his memory. But when he tracks the killer to a remote village, the evil warlord tries to blackmail him.

BATTLE CREEK BRAWL (2.39:1, English, Cantonese, Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 96 min.)

A man seeking fame and fortune in Chicago in the 1930s has his life turned upside-down when a merciless mobster takes his brother’s fiancée hostage and forces him to enter a no-holds-barred combat tournament in Texas.

DRAGON LORD (2.39:1, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 96 min. (Hong Kong Cut), 103 min. (Extended Cut))

A martial arts student named Dragon is in constant pursuit of romance when he runs afoul of some nefarious bandits trying to steal antiques and decides to put a stop to their plans!