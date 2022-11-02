Lars von Trier’s Europe Trilogy is releasing on Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection

Lars von Trier’s Europe Trilogy Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Lars von Trier’s Europe Trilogy will release on Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection on January 17, 2023. The 3-disc edition includes The Element of Crime, Epidemic, and Europa.

The Blu-ray presentation of Europa was derived from a 4k digital restoration with uncompressed stereo soundtrack. The Element of Crime and Epidemic were restored in 3K and presented with uncompressed monaural soundtracks.

Lars von Trier’s Europe Trilogy is priced $70.53 (List: $99.95). Buy on Amazon

Special Features

4K digital restoration of Europa, with uncompressed stereo soundtrack, and 3K digital restorations of The Element of Crime and Epidemic, with uncompressed monaural soundtracks

Audio commentaries featuring director Lars von Trier and others

Tranceformer: A Portrait of Lars von Trier (1997), a documentary by Stig Björkman

Interview from 2005 with von Trier about the Europe Trilogy

Making-of documentaries for all three films

Programs on the films featuring interviews with many of von Trier’s collaborators

Two short student films by von Trier: Nocturne (1980) and Images of Liberation (1982)

Danish television interview with von Trier from 1994

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Howard Hampton

THE ELEMENT OF CRIME

Lars von Trier’s stunning debut feature is a grungily expressionistic hallucination—a trancelike trawl through fractured memories, a murder mystery, and the psychic limbo of cultural displacement. From his exile in Cairo, a former police investigator (Michael Elphick) undergoes hypnosis in order to relive his memories of Europe and his last case, for which he went to dangerous lengths to enter into the mind of and catch a serial killer targeting children. Bathed in a sulfurous yellow glow pierced only by startling flashes of electric blue and red, The Element of Crime combines hard-boiled noir, dystopian science fiction, and dazzling operatic flourishes to yield a celluloid nightmare of terrifying beauty.

EPIDEMIC

A jet-black comedy of contagion, a subversive medical-horror freak-out, and a sly metacinematic prank, Lars von Trier’s sophomore feature—born from a bet that he couldn’t make a film for less than $150,000—finds the director channeling his singular thematic obsessions into an evocatively lo-fi, perversely self-reflexive provocation. The filmmaker himself stars as a harried screenwriter whose efforts to complete a script about the outbreak of a deadly disease coincide with a grisly real-life plague. A twisted reflection on Europe’s haunted past—from the Black Death to World War II—and its scarred present, Epidemic is von Trier at his most idiosyncratic and audaciously experimental.

EUROPA

“You will now listen to my voice . . . On the count of ten you will be in Europa.” This ominous, hypnotic induction by Max von Sydow inaugurates the entrancing final installment of Lars von Trier’s Europe Trilogy. An idealistic American (Jean-Marc Barr) travels to postwar Germany to take a job as a sleeping-car conductor for the Zentropa railways—and finds himself plunged into a murky, Kafkaesque world of intrigue and betrayal where the shadow of Nazism hovers menacingly over everything. With its ravishing cinematography (in black and white, color, and at times a stunning mix of both), dreamlike use of rear projections, and lush fusion of melodrama and noir conventions, Europa is a sublimely stylized cinematic fugue.