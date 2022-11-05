Top Gun: Maverick Exceeds Expectations on 4k Blu-ray Disc

Top Gun: Maverick 4k Blu-ray/Digital Edition Buy on Amazon











Paramount Home Media Distribution released Top Gun: Maverick on Oct. 31st in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, as well as packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook and exclusive retailer edition from Walmart.

Top Gun: Maverick offers a very clean presentation on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Discs, with good contrast and color separation. The closeups are vivid and sharp, with smooth gradients and good detail in shadow areas. The 4k disc, of course, reaches deeper color depth with Dolby Vision/HDR10 providing up to 10-bits of depth.

As far as audio, the soundtrack is nothing short of a surround-sound extravaganza. From the radio chatter between air and ground operations to the soundtrack that pushes every scene through multiple speaker channels, the Dolby Atmos track is probably the best on any 4k Blu-ray or Blu-ray we’ve heard. Your subwoofers will make your feet vibrate during some of the flight sequences.

We scored Top Gun: Maverick almost a perfect 4k Blu-ray release with 4/5 (Movie), 5/5 (Video), 5/5 (Audio), and 5/5 (Bonus Material). Read the full review of Top Gun: Maverick on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.