Will the 2022 MLB World Series (Astros vs. Phillies) be available in 4k/HDR?

Will the 2022 MLB World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies be available in 4k/HDR? Yes, it will! FOX recently provided the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series in 4k HDR. Now, the network will continue the higher-quality coverage for the 2022 World Series.

So, how can you watch the 2022 World Series in 4k? Luckily, the games will be available in 4k from both cable and satellite services and streaming over the internet. You’ll be able to watch the games in 4k from DirecTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, and Optimum as long as those providers support the format and you have the necessary equipment.

From streaming services, the World Series should be available in 4k from YouTube TV and FuboTV (as long as your local FOX TV affiliate provides the 4k stream). And, the games will be available in 4k through the FOX and FOX Sports app for supporting media players, game consoles, and mobile devices.

It should be noted that while FOX delivers a 4k feed from live games the source is actually upscaled from HD. We’re sure 4k cameras are being used on the field (at least to some extent) but producing 4k content is a much heavier process than HD. Still, though, even an upscaled 4k image far exceeds that of an HD. And, the graphics overlays look incredibly sharp.

What about audio? Audio will likely be provided in Dolby Digital 5.1, although occasional live broadcasts this season have been available in Dolby Atmos including some college football games. We’ll have to wait to confirm the highest-quality audio format.

Oh, and what’s with the HDR? In case you haven’t experienced HDR yet, it’s a specification that travels within the video feed to expand the color depth on supporting HDR TVs and screens. HDR comes in three popular flavors: Dolby Vision, HDR10/HDR10+, and HLG. HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) is the most popular format in the US for live broadcasts.

Here is the 2022 World Series schedule. If you’re getting or not getting the games in 4k please let us know in the comments below.

2022 MLB World Series Schedule

Game 1: Friday, October 28

Philadelphia @ Houston 8:03 PM ET FOX

Game 2: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Philadelphia @ Houston 8:03 PM ET FOX

Game 3: Monday, October 31, 2022

Houston @ Philadelphia 8:03 PM ET FOX

Game 4: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Houston @ Philadelphia 8:03 PM ET FOX

Game 5*: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Houston @ Philadelphia 8:03 PM ET FOX

Game 6*: Friday, November 4, 2022

Philadelphia @ Houston 8:03 PM ET FOX

Game 7*: Saturday, November 5, 2022

Philadelphia @ Houston 8:03 PM ET FOX

Watch

The 2022 MLB World Series is hosted by FOX and will be available on FOX affiliate networks and FOX Deportes in Spanish language. The games will be available in SD, HD, and 4k UHD through supporting cable and satellite TV providers. The World Series will also stream in SD, HD, and 4k UHD through Fox Sports and Fox Now apps, as well as service provider apps (although maybe not in 4k).

Listen

The 2022 MLB World Series will be available on ESPN Radio as well as local affiliate stations including 94 WIP, WTTM 1680 (Phillies) and KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3, and KLAT 1010 (Astros).

*Games if necessary