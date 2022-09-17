Today’s College Football Games in 4k HDR (& Dolby Atmos!)

California @ Notre Dame is broadcasting in 4k HDR (HLG) with Dolby Atmos (confirmed)

There are a good amount of college football games in 4k today (wish we could say the same about the NFL). The 4k games are expected to be available on DIRECTV, DISH, Comcast, Verizon, and Optimum 4k channels, as well as streaming services YouTube TV and FuboTV (where available).

The games are typically broadcast in 2160p (4k) with HDR delivered via HLG spec. Audio is usually Dolby Digital Plus. We’ve also confirmed the NBC broadcast of California vs. Notre Dame is offered in Dolby Atmos (see screen photo below) along with Dolby Digital Plus.

College Football 4k Sept. 17, 2022

Oklahoma @ Nebraska 12:00 p.m. ET (FOX) 4k/HDR/Dolby Digital+

California @ Notre Dame 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC) 4k/HDR/Atmos

BYU @ Oregon 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX) 4k/HDR/Dolby Digital+

You can also watch select college football games in 4k/HDR via the Fox Sports App. The app is supported on most 4k-capable media players as well as select Smart TVs.