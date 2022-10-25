Apple Raises Prices of Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple One Bundle Plans

Apple is raising the prices of most subscription plans. That means on your next month’s billing cycle you will see an increase of $1 to $3 per month depending on the plan.

We knew the price of Apple TV+ would eventually go up. And it has, from $4.99 per month to $6.99 per month. When Apple TV+ first launched you could almost count the number of original titles on two hands. When compared to Netflix and Disney there was no way the company could charge more than $5. However, after a few years and a much larger library of original content, Apple TV+ will increase by $2 per month.

Apple Music will also increase, jumping to $10.99 per month. And, Apple One (combining six Apple services) jumps $2 to $16.95 per month for individuals and $3 per month for family plans.

Apple Services Increase, Oct. 25 2022

Single Plans

Apple TV+ – $6.99 per mo. (prev. $4.99)

Apple Music – $10.99 per mo. (prev. $9.99)

Apple One – $16.95 per mo. (prev. $14.95)

Family Packages

Apple One – $22.95 per mo. (prev. $19.95)

Apple One Premier – $32.95 per mo. (prev. $29.95)

Apple says the raise in monthly fees has to do with the increase in licensing fees. A statement from the company read:

“The subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One will increase beginning today. The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience. We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.”