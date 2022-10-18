Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Extended Version Is Now Available In Digital Formats Including 4k/HDR

sss Buy on Amazon

Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Extended Version is now available in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR. This extended version features over 11 minutes of new footage including deleted scenes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Extended Version is available free with a Starz subscription or $14.99 in Digital 4k UHD from retailers like Amazon.

Synopsis: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Source: Marvel