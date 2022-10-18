Bowie ‘Moonage Daydream’ Release Dates on Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Bowie “Moonage Daydream” (2022) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Neon’s Bowie “Moonage Daydream” (2022) is releasing for home viewing on disc (Blu-ray/ & DVD) and digital on November 15, 2022.

The documentary features captivating, never-before-seen footage and performances spanning David Bowie’s 54-year career including hits like The Jean Genie, Aladdin Sane, Space Oddity, Heroes, Let’s Dance, Modern Love, Young Americans, Changes, and more.

Synopsis: Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, Brett Morgen’s (The Kid Stays in the Picture, Cobain: Montage of Heck, Jane) feature-length experiential cinematic odyssey explores David Bowie’s creative, musical and spiritual journey. The film is guided by David Bowie’s own narration and is the first officially sanctioned film on the artist.

“Moonage Daydream” is priced $17.99 (List: $26.99) on Blu-ray and $18.99 on DVD on Amazon. In digital formats (including in 4k where available) the movie is priced $14.99.