The Woman King Releasing on Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Sony Pictures’ The Woman King (2022) starring Viola Davis will release soon to Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD. The film is available to pre-order on disc and digital (release date TBD).

The 2-disc Blu-ray edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a DVD and Digital Copy, while the 4k Blu-ray includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy.

The Woman King (2022) is priced $19.99 (Digital), $30.99 (Blu-ray), and $40.99 (4k Blu-ray). Check the links for updated prices.

