Home4k Blu-rayThe Woman King Releasing on Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDNews

The Woman King Releasing on Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

By hdreport
0
The Woman King (2022) 4k Blu-ray 2-disc Edition Buy on Amazon

Sony Pictures’ The Woman King (2022) starring Viola Davis will release soon to Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD. The film is available to pre-order on disc and digital (release date TBD).

The 2-disc Blu-ray edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a DVD and Digital Copy, while the 4k Blu-ray includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy.

The Woman King (2022) is priced $19.99 (Digital), $30.99 (Blu-ray), and $40.99 (4k Blu-ray). Check the links for updated prices.

We’ll post more details when received.

The Woman King (2022) 4k Blu-ray 2-disc Edition Buy on Amazon
Previous articleParaNorman (2012) Releasing On 4k Blu-ray & SteelBook Editions
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k HDR TV Deals

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

More 4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved