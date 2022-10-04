HomeDealsDeal Alert: Amazon Fire TV Cube 4k HDR Streaming Media Player 2nd-Gen...
Deal Alert: Amazon Fire TV Cube 4k HDR Streaming Media Player 2nd-Gen Only $59.99

By DealFinder
The Amazon Fire TV Cube has been discounted to only $59.99 on Amazon! That’s a 50% savings off the list price of $119.99 and the lowest price we’ve ever seen it. Why the huge cut? Later this month the 3rd-generation Fire TV Cube will be available, so Amazon is looking to clear out stock.

The 2nd-gen. Fire TV Cube is no slouch when it comes to streaming. The player supports 4k Dolby Vision and HDR10+ HDR formats, Alexa voice control, 60 fps video frame rate, and immersive Dolby Atmos multi-channel audio. Features include a hexa-core processor, 800MHz GPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Jump over to Amazon to grab a 2nd-generation Fire TV Cube while they last!

What do you get with the 3rd-generation Fire TV Cube? Here’s a comparison.

