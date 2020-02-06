New Disney/Pixar Collector’s Editions 4k Blu-rays arriving in March

On March 3, A Bug’s Life (1998), Monsters, Inc. (2001), Wall-E (2008), Up (2009), and Monsters University (2013) hit stores on 4k Blu-ray for the first time. One week later on March 10th, Beauty and the Beast (1991) and Beauty and the Beast (2017) get 4k Blu-ray releases. The Disney movies will also be available in exclusive 4k SteelBooks from Best Buy.

Each Disney Ultimate Collector’s Edition comes with a second copy of the film on 1080p Blu-ray as well as a code to redeem a Digital Copy in 4k/HDR through Movies Anywhere. The titles on 4k Blu-ray are presented in upscaled 2160p resolution with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1 soundtracks.

March 3, 2020

A Bug’s Life (1998)

Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Wall-E (2008)

Up (2009)

Monsters University (2013)

March 10, 2020

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast (2017)