Waynes World (1992) Gets a 4k Upgrade Celebrating 30 Years

Waynes World (1992) starring Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, and Rob Lowe celebrates has been upgraded to 4k and will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a standard plastic case with cardboard slipcover on November 15, 2022.

The single-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution celebrating the film’s 30th Anniversary includes a 4k Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray the film is presented with Dolby Vision and HDR10 along with a new Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

Waynes World 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray/Digital Edition is priced $25.99.

Synopsis: When a sleazy TV exec (Rob Lowe) offers Wayne and Garth a fat contract to tape their late-night cable-access show at his network, the two can’t believe their good fortune (“No way.” “WAY!”). But they soon discover the road from basement to big time is a gnarly one, fraught with danger, temptation, and ragin’ party opportunities.