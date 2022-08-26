Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection Limited Edition Giftset Dated For November Release

Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection Limited Edition Giftset Buy on Amazon

Paramount has packaged the first four seasons of Yellowstone along with the first season of 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story in “The Dutton Legacy Collection Limited Edition Giftset” arriving November 8, 2022.

The 16-disc boxed set includes 39 episodes of Yellowstone, 10 episodes of 1883, bonus material, and collectible Dutton Ranch Coasters.

Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection Limited Edition Giftset carries an MSRP of $111.99.

The Dutton Legacy Collection Limited Edition Giftset follows the releases of Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons (May 31) and 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story (August 30) on Blu-ray and DVD.