Movies Anywhere Reveals Most Watched Movie In Q2 + More Fun Stats

Movies Anywhere revealed some interesting stats regarding the most popular movies so far in 2022. The most popular movie based on the number of MA users who watched was, not surprisingly, Spider-Man: No Way Home.
However, the most watched movie in terms of hours streaming was not Marvel Studios/Columbia Pictures’ Spider-Man: No Way Home but rather Universal’s Sing 2, followed by Sony Pictures’ Uncharted and third by Sony Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
One other fun stat is which actors are watched the most. Again, it’s not surprising Tom Holland was one of the most-watched actors in Q2 – he starred in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted. The second most-watched actors were Benedict Cumberbatch and Zendaya.
Here are some more results from 2022 Q2 provided by Movies Anywhere.
Movies Anywhere 2022 Q2 Stats
- The most purchased and redeemed movie in Q2 – based on total number of transactions – was Uncharted, followed closely by Spider-Man: No Way Home, followed byMorbius.
- The most shared movie on the MOVIES ANYWHERE platform (using the app’s SCREEN PASS feature) was Sing.
- The most re-watched new release movie in Q2 – based on the number of times the movie was watched or the number of MOVIES ANYWHERE users who re-watched the movie was Sing 2. Coincidentally, if looking at catalog titles, for Q2, the original Sing was the most re-watched movie. (NOTE: Re-watched means the movie was watched two or more times with at least 30% completion.)