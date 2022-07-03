Best Buy’s Best July 4th Deals On 4k HDR TVs

Best Buy always has some great deals during the fourth of July weekend. The best deals can be found on appliances, computers, and home entertainment products like TVs. Here are the best deals we found on 4k TVs during the July 4th sale.

LG 75″ Class LED 4k HDR Smart webOS TV

The 75″ LG (UP7070 Series) LED 4K UHD Smart TV with webOS is only $699.99 (Previous: $829.99) for a savings of $130 dollars. The TV features 2160p resolution, HDR10 and HLG formats, TruMotion 120 (native 60Hz), weOS, Miracast, Apple AirPlay 2, and Smart Apps for HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime, etc. See at Best Buy

Samsung 85″ Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart Tizen TV

This giant 85″ Samsung (QN90A) Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV has been discounted by $800 off the list price of $3,299 to 2,499. The QN90 series TV features 2160p (4k) resolution, HDR10/HDR10+ High Dynamic Range formats, 120Hz native refresh rate (also with Motion Rate 240), Full Array Local Dimming, support for streaming apps like Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime, etc., and works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant. See at Best Buy

Sony 55″ Bravia (XR55A80J) 4k HDR Smart TV

Get a 55″ Sony Bravia for only $999.99! Right now the Sony (XR55A80J) XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV is available for $700 off the previous price of $1,699.99. The Sony 4k TV supports Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG High Dynamic Range specs, features 120Hz refresh rate (also with Motionflow XR240), and runs on the Google TV platform with support for streaming apps from Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime, etc. See at Best Buy

LG 65″ OLED evo Smart 4K HDR TV

The 65″ LG G1 Series (OLED65G1) OLED evo 4K Ultra HD TV is just $1,799.99 right now (that’s $500 off the previous price of $2,299.99). The Smart webOS TV with Gallery Design features 4k (2160p) resolution, supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit, and Smart apps for streaming services such as HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu. See at Best Buy

