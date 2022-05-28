Top Gun: Maverick Up For Pre-Order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital



Top Gun: Maverick is now available to see in theatres and pre-order on disc and digital. The film will be available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD (release date TBD).

The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray combo editions from Paramount Home Media both include a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The movie is priced $37.99 (4k Blu-ray), Blu-ray, $32.99 (Blu-ray), and $25.99 (DVD). Order on Amazon

Top Gun: Maverick is also up for pre-order in digital formats (SD, HD, UHD) for $19.99 (release date TBD). Order on Amazon

In addition, Top Gun: Maverick will release in a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition priced $34.99 at Best Buy.