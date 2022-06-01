Eric Clapton ‘Nothing But the Blues’ Restored In 4k For Release On Blu-ray

The 1995 documentary Nothing But the Blues with performances by legendary guitarist Eric Clapton has been restored in 4k and will release on Blu-ray Disc in a 5-disc deluxe edition as well as a single-disc edition from Reprise.

Nothing But the Blues was originally broadcast the U.S. on PBS and was nominated for an Emmy Award. The concert was written and produced by Scooter Weintraub and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, the documentary includes an in-depth interview with Clapton conducted by Scorsese.

The Blu-ray edition features more than an hour of previously unreleased live performances recorded in 1994 during the “From The Cradle” tour.

The Super Deluxe Edition includes the documentary on Blu-ray, the soundtrack on both 2-LP vinyl and CD, a bonus CD with four extra tracks “Driftin’,” County Jail Blues,” “Kid Man Blues,” and “It’s Too Bad,” and an exclusive hardcover book with memorabilia, including a numbered lithograph 12×24 poster, Clapton guitar string set, custom guitar picks, and an exclusive bandana.

The deluxe edition of Eric Clapton Nothing But the Blues is priced $199.99 (List: $229.99) while the single-disc edition Blu-ray and DVD editions are priced $19.99. Buy on Amazon

Track List:

1. “Blues All Day Long”

2. “Standin’ Round Crying”

3. “Forty-Four”

4. “It Hurts Me Too”

5. “Early In The Morning”

6. “Five Long Years”

7. “Crossroads”

8. “Malted Milk Blues”

9. “Motherless Child”

10. “How Long Blues”

11. “Reconsider Baby”

12. “Sinner’s Prayer”

13. “Every Day I Have The Blues”

14. “Crosscut Saw”

15. “Someday After A While”

16. “Have You Ever Loved A Woman”

17. “I’m Tore Down”

18. “Groaning The Blues”

19. “T’Ain’t Nobody’s Bizness”

20. “Driftin” (Bonus Track)







