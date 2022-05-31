Top Shows Streaming On Netflix in 4k Ultra HD, HDR & Atmos

Here are the top shows and movies streaming on Netflix the last weekend of May, 2022.

The fourth season of Stranger Things starring Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown streams in 4k Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos audio.

The first season of David E. Kelley’s The Lincoln Lawyer based on the novels by Michael Connelly streams in 4k Ultra HD and Dolby 5.1 channel audio.

The fourth season of Ozark starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner streams in 4k Ultra HD with HDR and 5.1 audio.

Spanish language drama Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 1 streams in 4k Ultra HD and 5.1 audio.

The first season of Love on the Spectrum U.S. streams in 4k Ultra HD and 5.1 audio.

Three seasons of the mystery drama Who Killed Sara (Spanish language) streams in 4k Ultra HD with 5.1 audio.

The fourth season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is streaming in 5k Ultra HD and 5.1 audio including interviews with Billie Eilish, Will Smith, Cardi B., Ryan Reynolds and more celebrities, athletes, and public figures.

In HD, The Circle: A Social Media Competition game show streams 4 seasons with 5.1 audio. The first season of DreamWorks’ The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib streams in HD and 5.1 audio. And, for the young kids animated series Cocomelon is streaming 5 seasons in HD.

