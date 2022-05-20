Benedetta Releasing On Blu-ray Disc & DVD

Paul Verhoeven’s controversial film Benedetta starring Virginie Efira and Daphne Patakia is releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on June 14, 2022. The film was previously released in digital formats on December 3, 2021.

On Blu-ray Disc, Bendetta is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound. To watch Benedetta in 4k, try iTunes or Vudu.

Benedetta on Blu-ray is priced $14.99 (List: $29.98) and DVD $13.99 (List: 27.27). The digital version is priced $14.99 to purchase. Buy on Amazon

Synopsis: From renowned provocateur Paul Verhoeven (Elle, Basic Instinct), BENEDETTA is a subversive erotic drama based on the true story of a 17th-century nun entangled in a forbidden lesbian affair. Virginie Efira stars as the titular Benedetta, a nun whose religious fervor begins to manifest in increasingly sensual and violent visions of Jesus. These hallucinations arouse the suspicions of Charlotte Rampling’s shrewd abbess, Sister Felicita, whose distrust grows when a farm girl called Bartolomea (Daphné Patakia) enters the convent seeking refuge, and quickly develops an attraction to Benedetta.





