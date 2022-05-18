The Contractor Releasing To 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & DVD

The Contractor starring Chris Pine will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on June 7, 2022 from Paramount Home Media Entertainment. The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray combos each contain a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The film was released to movies and digital on April 1, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Contractor is presented in 4k Ultra HD. HDR & audio specs to be confirmed.

The Blu-ray edition of The Contractor is priced $22.96 (List: $31.99) while the 4k Blu-ray is currently @29.99 (List: $35.99) on Amazon.

Synopsis: Chris Pine stars in the action-packed thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut-off from his pension. In debt, out of options and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force. When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him. Also starring Kiefer Sutherland, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs and Eddie Marsan.



