The Northman released for digital purchase & rent

Alexander-Skarsgard-in-The-Northman copyThe Northman starring Alexander Skarsgård is now available to purchase or rent in Digital 4k UHD/HD/SD. The film will be available on disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on June 7, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital UHD, The Northman is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

There are bonus features confirmed with the Vudu/Fandango purchase of the film, while other digital retailers do not currently offer any extras.

Bonus Features

  • Fjölnir and Hallgrímr at the Slave Shed
  • Yule Mummer Dance and Aurvandil’s Speech
  • Vikings Hide Langskips
  • Fjölnir’s Dream
  • Bosa Saga Extended
  • Aurvandil’s Ghost
  • Fjölnir and Gudrún
  • Gudrún Tucks Gunnar In
  • Hel’s Gate Open
  • An Ageless Epic
  • The Faces of Vikings
  • Amleth’s Journey To Manhood
  • Shooting the Raid
  • Knattleikr Game
  • A Norse Landscape
  • Theatrical Trailer

The Northman on Blu-ray is list-priced $34.98 and 4k Blu-ray $44.98. Digital formats are priced $24.99 (SD/HD/UHD) and for rent $19.99. Buy on Amazon

The Northman released to theaters in the US on Friday, April 22. From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

