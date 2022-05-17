The Northman released for digital purchase & rent

The Northman starring Alexander Skarsgård is now available to purchase or rent in Digital 4k UHD/HD/SD. The film will be available on disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on June 7, 2022.
On 4k Blu-ray and Digital UHD, The Northman is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.
There are bonus features confirmed with the Vudu/Fandango purchase of the film, while other digital retailers do not currently offer any extras.
Bonus Features
- Fjölnir and Hallgrímr at the Slave Shed
- Yule Mummer Dance and Aurvandil’s Speech
- Vikings Hide Langskips
- Fjölnir’s Dream
- Bosa Saga Extended
- Aurvandil’s Ghost
- Fjölnir and Gudrún
- Gudrún Tucks Gunnar In
- Hel’s Gate Open
- An Ageless Epic
- The Faces of Vikings
- Amleth’s Journey To Manhood
- Shooting the Raid
- Knattleikr Game
- A Norse Landscape
- Theatrical Trailer
The Northman on Blu-ray is list-priced $34.98 and 4k Blu-ray $44.98. Digital formats are priced $24.99 (SD/HD/UHD) and for rent $19.99. Buy on Amazon
The Northman released to theaters in the US on Friday, April 22. From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.