The Northman released for digital purchase & rent

The Northman starring Alexander Skarsgård is now available to purchase or rent in Digital 4k UHD/HD/SD. The film will be available on disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on June 7, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital UHD, The Northman is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

There are bonus features confirmed with the Vudu/Fandango purchase of the film, while other digital retailers do not currently offer any extras.

Bonus Features

Fjölnir and Hallgrímr at the Slave Shed

Yule Mummer Dance and Aurvandil’s Speech

Vikings Hide Langskips

Fjölnir’s Dream

Bosa Saga Extended

Aurvandil’s Ghost

Fjölnir and Gudrún

Gudrún Tucks Gunnar In

Hel’s Gate Open

An Ageless Epic

The Faces of Vikings

Amleth’s Journey To Manhood

Shooting the Raid

Knattleikr Game

A Norse Landscape

Theatrical Trailer

The Northman on Blu-ray is list-priced $34.98 and 4k Blu-ray $44.98. Digital formats are priced $24.99 (SD/HD/UHD) and for rent $19.99. Buy on Amazon

The Northman released to theaters in the US on Friday, April 22. From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.



