The Newest 4k/HDR Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, May 2022

4k offers the highest quality streaming resolution on Netflix, and with well over a thousand titles to choose from, there is something for everyone. Popular new series streaming in 4k include Meltdown Three Mile Island, The Lincoln Lawyer, and the Spanish-language drama Welcome to Eden.

Series returning in 4k include Love, Death & Robots (Vol. 3), the fourth season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (May 20), Season 5 of Somebody Feed Phil (May 25), and Season 7 of Grace and Frankie. Also coming soon is Vol. 1 (May 27) and Vol. 2 (July 1) of the 7x Primetime Emmy-winning series Stranger Things.

Popular and award-winning movies that stream in 4k on Netflix include Apocalypse Now Redux (2001), The Patriot (2000), Senior Year (2022), The Gentlemen (2020), Operation Mincemeat (2022), and the short documentary A Farewell to Ozark.

New 4k/HDR Streaming On Netflix, May 2022

Series

K Food Show: A Nation of Broth (1 Season) 4k – 5.1 Series

Archive 81 (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1 Series New

Clark (Limited Series) [Swedish] 4k HDR 5.1 Series

Grace and Frankie (7 Seasons) 4k HDR 5.1 Series

Love, Death & Robots (3 Volumes) 4k HDR Atmos Series

Meltdown Three Mile Island (Limited Series) 4k HDR 5.1 Series

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (4 Seasons) 4k HDR 5.1 Series

The G Word with Adam Conover (Limited Series) 4k HDR 5.1 Series

The Lincoln Lawyer (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1 Series

The Pentaverate (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1 Series

Welcome to Eden (1 Season) [Spanish] 4k HDR 5.1 Series

Wild Babies (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1 Series

Wrong Side of the Tracks (1 Season) [Spanish] 4k – 5.1 Series

Films

A Perfect Pairing (2022) [English] 4k HDR 5.1 Film

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001) [3h 16m] 4k – 5.1 Film

A Farewell to Ozark (2022) [30 min] 4k HDR 5.1 Short

F*ck Love Too (2022) [Dutch] 4k – 5.1 Film

Godspeed (2022) [Turkish] 4k – 5.1 Film

Jackass 4.5 (2022) 4k HDR 5.1 Film

Operation Mincemeat (2022) 4k HDR 5.1 Film

Our Father (2022) 4k HDR 5.1 Film

Rambo: Last Blood (2019) [1hr 29min] 4k – 5.1 Film

Senior Year (2022) [1 hr 53 min] 4k HDR 5.1 Film

The Gentlemen (2020) 4k – 5.1

The Patriot (2000) [2h 44m] 4k – 5.1 Film

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (2022) 4k HDR 5.1 Film

Specials