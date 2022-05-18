The Newest 4k/HDR Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, May 2022

4k offers the highest quality streaming resolution on Netflix, and with well over a thousand titles to choose from, there is something for everyone. Popular new series streaming in 4k include Meltdown Three Mile Island, The Lincoln Lawyer, and the Spanish-language drama Welcome to Eden.
Series returning in 4k include Love, Death & Robots (Vol. 3), the fourth season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (May 20), Season 5 of Somebody Feed Phil (May 25), and Season 7 of Grace and Frankie. Also coming soon is Vol. 1 (May 27) and Vol. 2 (July 1) of the 7x Primetime Emmy-winning series Stranger Things.
Popular and award-winning movies that stream in 4k on Netflix include Apocalypse Now Redux (2001), The Patriot (2000), Senior Year (2022), The Gentlemen (2020), Operation Mincemeat (2022), and the short documentary A Farewell to Ozark.
New 4k/HDR Streaming On Netflix, May 2022
Series
- K Food Show: A Nation of Broth (1 Season) 4k – 5.1 Series
- Archive 81 (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1 Series New
- Clark (Limited Series) [Swedish] 4k HDR 5.1 Series
- Grace and Frankie (7 Seasons) 4k HDR 5.1 Series
- Love, Death & Robots (3 Volumes) 4k HDR Atmos Series
- Meltdown Three Mile Island (Limited Series) 4k HDR 5.1 Series
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (4 Seasons) 4k HDR 5.1 Series
- The G Word with Adam Conover (Limited Series) 4k HDR 5.1 Series
- The Lincoln Lawyer (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1 Series
- The Pentaverate (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1 Series
- Welcome to Eden (1 Season) [Spanish] 4k HDR 5.1 Series
- Wild Babies (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1 Series
- Wrong Side of the Tracks (1 Season) [Spanish] 4k – 5.1 Series
Films
- A Perfect Pairing (2022) [English] 4k HDR 5.1 Film
- Apocalypse Now Redux (2001) [3h 16m] 4k – 5.1 Film
- A Farewell to Ozark (2022) [30 min] 4k HDR 5.1 Short
- F*ck Love Too (2022) [Dutch] 4k – 5.1 Film
- Godspeed (2022) [Turkish] 4k – 5.1 Film
- Jackass 4.5 (2022) 4k HDR 5.1 Film
- Operation Mincemeat (2022) 4k HDR 5.1 Film
- Our Father (2022) 4k HDR 5.1 Film
- Rambo: Last Blood (2019) [1hr 29min] 4k – 5.1 Film
- Senior Year (2022) [1 hr 53 min] 4k HDR 5.1 Film
- The Gentlemen (2020) 4k – 5.1
- The Patriot (2000) [2h 44m] 4k – 5.1 Film
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (2022) 4k HDR 5.1 Film
Specials
- Katt Williams: World War III 4k HDR 5.1 Special
- Rodrigo Sant’anna: I’m Her, I’m Queer! [Portuguese] 4k HDR 5.1 Special
- The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up 4k HDR 5.1