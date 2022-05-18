Home4kThe Newest 4k/HDR Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, May 2022
The Newest 4k/HDR Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, May 2022

By hdreport
netflix-new-4k-may-20224k offers the highest quality streaming resolution on Netflix, and with well over a thousand titles to choose from, there is something for everyone. Popular new series streaming in 4k include Meltdown Three Mile Island, The Lincoln Lawyer, and the Spanish-language drama Welcome to Eden.

Series returning in 4k include Love, Death & Robots (Vol. 3), the fourth season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (May 20), Season 5 of Somebody Feed Phil (May 25), and Season 7 of Grace and Frankie. Also coming soon is Vol. 1 (May 27) and Vol. 2 (July 1) of the 7x Primetime Emmy-winning series Stranger Things.

Popular and award-winning movies that stream in 4k on Netflix include Apocalypse Now Redux (2001), The Patriot (2000), Senior Year (2022), The Gentlemen (2020), Operation Mincemeat (2022), and the short documentary A Farewell to Ozark.

New 4k/HDR Streaming On Netflix, May 2022

Series

  • K Food Show: A Nation of Broth (1 Season) 4k – 5.1 Series
  • Archive 81 (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1 Series New
  • Clark (Limited Series) [Swedish] 4k HDR 5.1 Series
  • Grace and Frankie (7 Seasons) 4k HDR 5.1 Series
  • Love, Death & Robots (3 Volumes) 4k HDR Atmos Series
  • Meltdown Three Mile Island (Limited Series) 4k HDR 5.1 Series
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (4 Seasons) 4k HDR 5.1 Series
  • The G Word with Adam Conover (Limited Series) 4k HDR 5.1 Series
  • The Lincoln Lawyer (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1 Series
  • The Pentaverate (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1 Series
  • Welcome to Eden (1 Season) [Spanish] 4k HDR 5.1 Series
  • Wild Babies (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1 Series
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks (1 Season) [Spanish] 4k – 5.1 Series

Films

  • A Perfect Pairing (2022) [English] 4k HDR 5.1 Film
  • Apocalypse Now Redux (2001) [3h 16m] 4k – 5.1 Film
  • A Farewell to Ozark (2022) [30 min] 4k HDR 5.1 Short
  • F*ck Love Too (2022) [Dutch] 4k – 5.1 Film
  • Godspeed (2022) [Turkish] 4k – 5.1 Film
  • Jackass 4.5 (2022) 4k HDR 5.1 Film
  • Operation Mincemeat (2022) 4k HDR 5.1 Film
  • Our Father (2022) 4k HDR 5.1 Film
  • Rambo: Last Blood (2019) [1hr 29min] 4k – 5.1 Film
  • Senior Year (2022) [1 hr 53 min] 4k HDR 5.1 Film
  • The Gentlemen (2020) 4k – 5.1
  • The Patriot (2000) [2h 44m] 4k – 5.1 Film
  • The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (2022) 4k HDR 5.1 Film

Specials

  • Katt Williams: World War III 4k HDR 5.1 Special
  • Rodrigo Sant’anna: I’m Her, I’m Queer! [Portuguese] 4k HDR 5.1 Special
  • The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up 4k HDR 5.1

List of 4k/HDR/Atmos Movies & TV Shows on Netflix

