Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos

Alexander Revisited- The Final Cut 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Oliver Stone’s epic Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut has been restored in 4k and remastered with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The 2-disc edition from Shout! Studios arrives on July 1, 2025.

Bonus features including audio commentary and interview with Director and Co-Writer Oliver Stone, the feature-length documentary “Fight Against Time: Oliver Stone’s Alexander,” behind-the-scenes still gallery, and more (see below).

Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $32.99 (List: $39.98) on Amazon.

Bonus Features

Audio Commentary with Director and Co-Writer Oliver Stone

Audio Commentary with Film Critic Matt Zoller Seitz

Interview with Director and Co-Writer Oliver Stone

Interview with Editor Alex Marquez

Interview with Visual Effects Supervisor John Scheele

Fight Against Time: Oliver Stone’s Alexander – Feature Length Documentary

Resurrecting Alexander

Perfect is the Enemy of Good

Vangelis Scores Alexander

Behind-the-Scenes Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailers

Alexander Revisited- The Final Cut 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Description: Oliver Stone recreates the towering, true story of Alexander the Great (Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin), who in the 4th Century BC conquered Greece, Persia, Afghanistan and India—90% of the known world. Against massive armies of chariots and elephants, he never lost a battle. Visionary, explorer, dreamer—he was also a tender son, torn by his mother’s (Angelina Jolie, Wanted) burning love and ambition and desperate for his father’s (Val Kilmer, Top Gun: Maverick) approval. His dream shaped the world we live in today.