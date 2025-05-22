Home4k Blu-rayAlexander Revisited: The Final Cut Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Alexander Revisited- The Final Cut 4k UHD
Alexander Revisited- The Final Cut 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Oliver Stone’s epic Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut has been restored in 4k and remastered with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The 2-disc edition from Shout! Studios arrives on July 1, 2025.

Bonus features including audio commentary and interview with Director and Co-Writer Oliver Stone, the feature-length documentary “Fight Against Time: Oliver Stone’s Alexander,” behind-the-scenes still gallery, and more (see below).

Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $32.99 (List: $39.98) on Amazon.

Bonus Features

  • Audio Commentary with Director and Co-Writer Oliver Stone
  • Audio Commentary with Film Critic Matt Zoller Seitz
  • Interview with Director and Co-Writer Oliver Stone
  • Interview with Editor Alex Marquez
  • Interview with Visual Effects Supervisor John Scheele
  • Fight Against Time: Oliver Stone’s Alexander – Feature Length Documentary
  • Resurrecting Alexander
  • Perfect is the Enemy of Good
  • Vangelis Scores Alexander
  • Behind-the-Scenes Still Gallery
  • Theatrical Trailers
Alexander Revisited- The Final Cut 4k UHD
Alexander Revisited- The Final Cut 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Description: Oliver Stone recreates the towering, true story of Alexander the Great (Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin), who in the 4th Century BC conquered Greece, Persia, Afghanistan and India—90% of the known world. Against massive armies of chariots and elephants, he never lost a battle. Visionary, explorer, dreamer—he was also a tender son, torn by his mother’s (Angelina Jolie, Wanted) burning love and ambition and desperate for his father’s (Val Kilmer, Top Gun: Maverick) approval. His dream shaped the world we live in today.

Previous article
Scent of a Woman Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR + New Bonus Features
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy!

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy!

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Scent of a Woman (1992) 4k UHD/BD

Scent of a Woman Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby...

HD Report - 0
Borderline Blu-ray

Borderline Starring Samara Weaving Is Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report - 0
A Knight's Tale (2001) 4k SteelBook

A Knight’s Tale Starring Heath Ledger Is Now Available In 4k

HD Report - 0