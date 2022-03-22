More Alfred Hitchcock Films Restored For Release To Single-Edition 4k Blu-rays

Home4kMore Alfred Hitchcock Films Restored For Release To Single-Edition 4k Blu-rays
As well as in a new Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, the five films will also release as single-disc editions on May 10, 2022.

The newly restored and upgraded classic Hitchcock films include Saboteur (1942), Shadow of a Doubt (1943), The Trouble with Harry (1955), Marnie (1964), and the director’s last film Family Plot (1976).

Each 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition from SDS is priced $29.99 (on Amazon) and includes 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copies of the films, along with bonus features on each disc (see details below).,

Saboteur 1942 4k Blu-ray
Saboteur (1942) 4k Blu-ray Order on Amazon

Saboteur (1942)

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Saboteur (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
  • Saboteur: A Closer Look
  • Storyboards
  • Alfred Hitchcock’s Sketches
  • Production Photographs
  • Theatrical Trailer
Shadow of a Doubt 4k Blu-ray
Shadow of a Doubt (1943) 4k Blu-ray Order on Amazon

Shadow of a Doubt (1943)

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Shadow of a Doubt (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
  • Beyond Doubt: The Making of Hitchcock’s Favorite Film
  • Production Drawings by Art Director Robert Boyle
  • Production Photographs
  • Theatrical Trailer
The Trouble With Harry 1955 4k Blu-ray
The Trouble With Harry (1955) 4k Blu-ray Order on Amazon

The Trouble With Harry (1955)

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Trouble with Harry (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • HDR
  • The Trouble with Harry Isn’t Over
  • Production Photographs
  • Theatrical Trailer
Marnie 1964 4k Blu-ray
Marnie (1964) 4k Blu-ray Order on Amazon

Marnie (1964)

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Marnie (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • HDR
  • The Trouble with Marnie
  • The Marnie Archives
  • Theatrical Trailer
Family Plot 1976 4k Blu-ray
Family Plot (1976) 4k Blu-ray Order on Amazon

Family Plot (1976)

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Family Plot (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • Plotting Family Plot
  • Storyboards: The Chase Scene
  • Production Photographs
  • Theatrical Trailers
