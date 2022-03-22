More Alfred Hitchcock Films Restored For Release To Single-Edition 4k Blu-rays

As well as in a new Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, the five films will also release as single-disc editions on May 10, 2022.
The newly restored and upgraded classic Hitchcock films include Saboteur (1942), Shadow of a Doubt (1943), The Trouble with Harry (1955), Marnie (1964), and the director’s last film Family Plot (1976).
Each 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition from SDS is priced $29.99 (on Amazon) and includes 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copies of the films, along with bonus features on each disc (see details below).,
Saboteur (1942)
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Saboteur (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
- Saboteur: A Closer Look
- Storyboards
- Alfred Hitchcock’s Sketches
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailer
Shadow of a Doubt (1943)
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Shadow of a Doubt (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
- Beyond Doubt: The Making of Hitchcock’s Favorite Film
- Production Drawings by Art Director Robert Boyle
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailer
The Trouble With Harry (1955)
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Trouble with Harry (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- HDR
- The Trouble with Harry Isn’t Over
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailer
Marnie (1964)
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Marnie (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- HDR
- The Trouble with Marnie
- The Marnie Archives
- Theatrical Trailer
Family Plot (1976)
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Family Plot (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Plotting Family Plot
- Storyboards: The Chase Scene
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailers