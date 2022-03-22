More Alfred Hitchcock Films Restored For Release To Single-Edition 4k Blu-rays

As well as in a new Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, the five films will also release as single-disc editions on May 10, 2022.

The newly restored and upgraded classic Hitchcock films include Saboteur (1942), Shadow of a Doubt (1943), The Trouble with Harry (1955), Marnie (1964), and the director’s last film Family Plot (1976).

Each 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition from SDS is priced $29.99 (on Amazon) and includes 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copies of the films, along with bonus features on each disc (see details below).,

Saboteur (1942)

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Saboteur (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

Saboteur: A Closer Look

Storyboards

Alfred Hitchcock’s Sketches

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Shadow of a Doubt (1943)

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Shadow of a Doubt (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

Beyond Doubt: The Making of Hitchcock’s Favorite Film

Production Drawings by Art Director Robert Boyle

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

The Trouble With Harry (1955)

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Trouble with Harry (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

HDR

The Trouble with Harry Isn’t Over

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Marnie (1964)

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Marnie (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

HDR

The Trouble with Marnie

The Marnie Archives

Theatrical Trailer

Family Plot (1976)