The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection Presents 5 More Cinematic Gems In 4k

The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection has been dated for release on May 10, 2022. The set features 5 classic Hitchcock films in 4k for the first time including Saboteur (1942), Shadow of a Doubt (1943), The Trouble with Harry (1955), Marnie (1964), and the director’s last film Family Plot (1976).
The new collection from Universal follows the 4-movie Alfred Hitchcock collection released to 4k Blu-ray in 2020 that included Psycho (1960), Rear Window (1954), Vertigo (1958), and The Birds (1963).
The 5-disc combo edition from SDS includes 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copies of each film, along with bonus features on each disc (see details below).
The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copies has an MSRP of $69.99. Buy on Amazon
Collection Details
Disc 1 – Saboteur:
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Saboteur (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
- Saboteur: A Closer Look
- Storyboards
- Alfred Hitchcock’s Sketches
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailer
Disc 2 – Shadow of a Doubt:
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Shadow of a Doubt (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
- Beyond Doubt: The Making of Hitchcock’s Favorite Film
- Production Drawings by Art Director Robert Boyle
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailer
Disc 3 – The Trouble with Harry:
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Trouble with Harry (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- HDR
- The Trouble with Harry Isn’t Over
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailer
Disc 4 – Marnie:
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Marnie (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- HDR
- The Trouble with Marnie
- The Marnie Archives
- Theatrical Trailer
Disc 5 – Family Plot:
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Family Plot (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Plotting Family Plot
- Storyboards: The Chase Scene
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailers