The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection Presents 5 More Cinematic Gems In 4k

The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection 4k Blu-rayThe Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection has been dated for release on May 10, 2022. The set features 5 classic Hitchcock films in 4k for the first time including Saboteur (1942), Shadow of a Doubt (1943), The Trouble with Harry (1955), Marnie (1964), and the director’s last film Family Plot (1976).

The new collection from Universal follows the 4-movie Alfred Hitchcock collection released to 4k Blu-ray in 2020 that included Psycho (1960), Rear Window (1954), Vertigo (1958), and The Birds (1963).

The 5-disc combo edition from SDS includes 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copies of each film, along with bonus features on each disc (see details below).

The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copies has an MSRP of $69.99. Buy on Amazon

Collection Details

Disc 1 – Saboteur:

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Saboteur (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
  • Saboteur: A Closer Look
  • Storyboards
  • Alfred Hitchcock’s Sketches
  • Production Photographs
  • Theatrical Trailer

Disc 2 – Shadow of a Doubt:

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Shadow of a Doubt (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
  • Beyond Doubt: The Making of Hitchcock’s Favorite Film
  • Production Drawings by Art Director Robert Boyle
  • Production Photographs
  • Theatrical Trailer

Disc 3 – The Trouble with Harry:

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Trouble with Harry (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • HDR
  • The Trouble with Harry Isn’t Over
  • Production Photographs
  • Theatrical Trailer

Disc 4 – Marnie:

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Marnie (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • HDR
  • The Trouble with Marnie
  • The Marnie Archives
  • Theatrical Trailer

Disc 5 – Family Plot:

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Family Plot (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • Plotting Family Plot
  • Storyboards: The Chase Scene
  • Production Photographs
  • Theatrical Trailers



