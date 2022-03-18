The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection Presents 5 More Cinematic Gems In 4k

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection has been dated for release on May 10, 2022. The set features 5 classic Hitchcock films in 4k for the first time including Saboteur (1942), Shadow of a Doubt (1943), The Trouble with Harry (1955), Marnie (1964), and the director’s last film Family Plot (1976).

The new collection from Universal follows the 4-movie Alfred Hitchcock collection released to 4k Blu-ray in 2020 that included Psycho (1960), Rear Window (1954), Vertigo (1958), and The Birds (1963).

The 5-disc combo edition from SDS includes 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copies of each film, along with bonus features on each disc (see details below).

The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copies has an MSRP of $69.99. Buy on Amazon

Collection Details

Disc 1 – Saboteur:

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Saboteur (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

Saboteur: A Closer Look

Storyboards

Alfred Hitchcock’s Sketches

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 2 – Shadow of a Doubt:

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Shadow of a Doubt (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

Beyond Doubt: The Making of Hitchcock’s Favorite Film

Production Drawings by Art Director Robert Boyle

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 3 – The Trouble with Harry:

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Trouble with Harry (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

HDR

The Trouble with Harry Isn’t Over

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 4 – Marnie:

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Marnie (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

HDR

The Trouble with Marnie

The Marnie Archives

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 5 – Family Plot:

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Family Plot (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Plotting Family Plot

Storyboards: The Chase Scene

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailers





