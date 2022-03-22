Shooter (2007) on 4k Blu-ray improves Picture & Audio Quality

Paramount released a special limited 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of Director Antoine Fuqua’s Shooter (2007) on Mar. 15, 2022. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña, Danny Glover, and Kate Mara.

Based on the 1993 novel “Point of Impact” by Stephen Hunter, Shooter revolves around the attempt of a private military agency to frame a war hero, Bob Lee Swagger (Wahlberg), as a sniper who attempts to assassinate the President of the United States.

On 4k Blu-ray, Shooter is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 to expand the color depth on screens that support the specifications. The soundtrack is offered in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 – an upgrade to the Dolby Digital 5.1 format on previous Blu-ray editions.

