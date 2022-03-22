HomeReviews4k ReviewsShooter (2007) on 4k Blu-ray improves Picture & Audio Quality
Reviews4k ReviewsBlu-ray Disc ReviewsBlu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Shooter (2007) on 4k Blu-ray improves Picture & Audio Quality

By hdreport
0

shooter 4k blu-ray still 2Paramount released a special limited 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of Director Antoine Fuqua’s Shooter (2007) on Mar. 15, 2022. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña, Danny Glover, and Kate Mara.

Based on the 1993 novel “Point of Impact” by Stephen Hunter, Shooter revolves around the attempt of a private military agency to frame a war hero, Bob Lee Swagger (Wahlberg), as a sniper who attempts to assassinate the President of the United States.

On 4k Blu-ray, Shooter is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 to expand the color depth on screens that support the specifications. The soundtrack is offered in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 – an upgrade to the Dolby Digital 5.1 format on previous Blu-ray editions.

Read the full Shooter 4k review.

Previous articleMore Alfred Hitchcock Films Restored For Release To Single-Edition 4k Blu-rays
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved