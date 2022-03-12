The Godfather Trilogy 4K Blu-ray Unboxing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Paramount releases a 4K Ultra HD edition of The Godfather Trilogy on March 22, 2022 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s signature Oscar-winning film. This is the first time The Godfather movies have been available in 4K, and the color and contrast have been improved with Dolby Vision and HDR10 for those displays that will support High Dynamic Range.

The collection also includes The Godfather Coda The Death of Michael Corleone which was previously released to Blu-ray Disc and Digital in late 2020, but not in 4K. “The Definitive New Edit” from Director Francis Ford Coppola includes a new beginning and ending, and changes to several scenes, shots and music cues. For those of you wondering if previous cuts of The Godfather III are packaged in this collection, they are. The bonus disc contains both the theatrical and the 1991 cut of the film.

The packaging for The Godfather Trilogy on 4K Blu-ray is quite nice, with special attention to detail in the interior spreads as well as four exterior cardboard jackets with plastic interior that sit within the containing cardboard box. Each of the three films only come with one 4k disk with the exception of the bonus disc that has a 4k disc and additional Blu-ray Disc.

There is extra material on the bonus Blu-ray Disc. And, the collection includes a code to redeem a digital copy via paramountmovies.com. The insert will likely be found in the first ‘Godfather’ film case.

The three Godfather Trilogy films were meticulously restored and overseen by Francis Ford Coppola for this release. According to Paramount, over 4000 hours were spent repairing the film and over 1000 hours spent doing color correction. And the original mono tracks in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II we were restored for this collection.

Along with the trilogy boxed-set reviewed here which contains five discs (currently $86.99 on Amazon), the restored films also release to a new Blu-ray set with restored presentations priced $42.99 (List: $47.99) on Amazon, as well as as a Collectors Edition with photo book and three portrait prints. The Collector’s Edition is the most expensive of the three, currently priced $136.99 (List: $167.99) on Amazon.

A full review of The Godfather Trilogy on 4K Blu-ray is coming soon.





